All ASEAN football and futsal tournaments postponed by AFF

The ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) has moved to postpone all ASEAN football and futsal tournaments that fall under its jurisdiction this year as a result of the potential spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Illustrative image



The tournaments affected by changes include the AFF U16 and U19 men’s tournaments in addition to the AFF U15 and U18 girl’s events, the AFF Women’s Championships, the AFF Futsal Championship, the AFF Futsal Club Championship, along with the AFF Beach Soccer Championship.

According to a statement issued by the AFF, all tournaments are set to be postponed until 2021 with new dates to be decided upon following the federation’s next meeting.

With the announcement of the delayed competitions, football fans will still be able to watch other continental tournaments during the remainder of the year, including the AFC U16 and U16 Championship, the AFC Cup, and the qualifying rounds to the 2022 World Cup.

However, due to the complicated nature of developments relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is no guarantee that any of these events will likely take place as scheduled. VOV

