All football competitions in Vietnam postponed from August 2

03/08/2020    13:55 GMT+7

Leading Vietnamese football chiefs moved to halt all activities throughout the national football pyramid from August 2 due to the renewed threat caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic. 

In a decision announced on August 1, the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) moved to officially declare a suspension of all football matches indefinitely.

Some of the ties most effected by the delay include fixtures in the National Football Second League, the second-leg of the national U15 championship’s qualifiers, and the U16 women’s football tournament.

Fortunately, the final matches of the qualifying round for the U17 men’s football tournament took place on August 1 ahead of the postponement coming into force.

 

The VFF and the Vietnam Professional Football Joint Stock Company agreed that all games in the V.League 1 would be suspended starting from the 12th round of fixtures on July 29, with the V.League 2 being suspended from the 10th round of matches on July 30.

The VFF estimate that 400 matches across the Vietnamese football pyramid have taken place since mid-May, a figure that is viewed as impressive by FIFA and its member countries.

Despite the nation’s great enthusiasm for the beautiful game, the latest threat from a new wave of the COVID-19 epidemic has led all football activities to be delayed as of August 2. VOV

