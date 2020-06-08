Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
09/06/2020 08:33:19 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Amazing Vietnamese wooden car models hit foreign headlines

 
 
09/06/2020    08:26 GMT+7

Foreign website Carscoops has published an article titled “Amazing wood carved scale models” which showcases a range of impressive Vietnamese wooden car models.

amazing vietnamese wooden car models hit foreign headlines hinh 0

Viewers are free to check out the special models on the YouTube channel of Woodworking Art.

“The artist behind these amazing creations appears to be located in Vietnam and in the last six months, has shared videos of 11 different scale models being carved out of wood. People are loving these videos with most having in excess of 5 million views and one video of a Toyota Land Cruiser V8 currently sitting at 53 million views,” the article states.

It goes on to depict additional details about the models, “What’s particularly amazing about these models is that there is no advanced machinery used to create them. In fact, the artist primarily uses a hammer and a chisel to shape the models and replicate the exact look of the real cars. It really is a sight to behold, particularly when the artist creates the wheels and tires to look just like they do in real life.”

The article even adds that, ‘The models are even functional with doors that can be opened and closed, and in the case of the Bugatti Chiron as featured below, a rear wing that can be adjusted.”

The Ford Everest model successfully caught the eye of the author who described it as a personal favourite, explaining that it features an advanced chassis and includes the addition of an actual spring at the front end which further adds to the authenticity.

In addition, the model was also equipped with a battery pack along with an electric motor which drives the rear wheels in order to make it fully functional.

 

Here are some detailed images of the wood-carved car models:

amazing vietnamese wooden car models hit foreign headlines hinh 1
amazing vietnamese wooden car models hit foreign headlines hinh 2
amazing vietnamese wooden car models hit foreign headlines hinh 3
amazing vietnamese wooden car models hit foreign headlines hinh 4

VOV

 
 

Other News

.
Ethnic minorities’ traditional values find place in schools
Ethnic minorities’ traditional values find place in schools
VIDEOicon  1 giờ trước 

Schools in Cao Loc district in northern Lang Son province have included a range of extra-curricular activities on ethnic minority groups’ traditional performances and games.

Sports administration working to help foreign coaches return to Vietnam
Sports administration working to help foreign coaches return to Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13 giờ trước 

The National Sports Administration is applying for permission from authorities to allow important foreign experts and coaches to return to Vietnam to work.

The uniqueness of Khan Ran martial arts
The uniqueness of Khan Ran martial arts
PHOTOSicon  15 giờ trước 

Khan ran, a traditional checkered black and white shawl familiar to southern Vietnamese, could be used as a highly effective self-defense weapon in certain situations.

Phu Nhuan Drama Troupe restages its hit on love after social distancing
Phu Nhuan Drama Troupe restages its hit on love after social distancing
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16 giờ trước 

Young artists at the Phu Nhuan Drama Troupe restaged one of its popular plays over the weekend.

Hanoi ceramic mosaic mural partly removed for road enlargement
Hanoi ceramic mosaic mural partly removed for road enlargement
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19 giờ trước 

The authorities in Hanoi have had to remove 600 metres of the ceramic mosaic mural to enlarge Au Co Street, which is part of the Red River dyke in Tay Ho District.

Expert on Mother Goddesses passes away
Expert on Mother Goddesses passes away
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18 giờ trước 

Historian and folk culture expert Ngo Duc Thinh who carried out valuable research on Mother Goddesses worship and folk culture died on Saturday at the age of 76.

Vietnamese goalkeepers named as one of Asia’s best nine goalies by FOX Sports
Vietnamese goalkeepers named as one of Asia’s best nine goalies by FOX Sports
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnamese Dang Van Lam has ranked in the shortlist of Dream Asian Goalkeepers by FOX Sports Asia.

Spanish cyclist triumphs at HTV Cycling Tournament 2020
Spanish cyclist triumphs at HTV Cycling Tournament 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21 giờ trước 

The 32nd edition of the Ho Chi Minh City Television (HTV) Cycling Tournament concluded on June 7 with Javier Sarda Perez of VUS-HCM City winning the yellow jersey.

Praying for rain - unique ritual of Jrai people
Praying for rain - unique ritual of Jrai people
VIDEOicon  22 giờ trước 

A festival praying for rain is one of the largest and most unique of the Jrai people in the central highlands. 

Arts club connects Vietnamese painters nationwide
Arts club connects Vietnamese painters nationwide
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

The Mekong Art Club, one of the most popular arts groups in HCM City, for years has organised hundreds of exchange programmes as a way to connect artists from different regions in the country.

Experimental music project highlights traditional values
Experimental music project highlights traditional values
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/06/2020 

With the aspiration of forming and developing an experimental music community, musician Kim Ngoc and her colleagues have officially organised a project entitled “Shapes of Music” for young experimental music artists.

Tra Dong bronze casting village
Tra Dong bronze casting village
YOUR VIETNAMicon  08/06/2020 

Tra Dong village in Thanh Hoa province is known as the cradle of Dong Son culture from 1000 BC until the first century AD. The village has a long history of traditional bronze casting craft.

Summer books to nurture children’s love for nature
Summer books to nurture children’s love for nature
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/06/2020 

When it comes to joyful summer experience for kids, many parents opt for either soft skill classes or summer books that nature children’s love for nature.

Banh Gai - a speciality of Mia village, Thanh Hoa province
Banh Gai - a speciality of Mia village, Thanh Hoa province
YOUR VIETNAMicon  07/06/2020 

Thanh Hoa province in north-central Vietnam is famous for many tourist attractions. Mia village in Tho Xuan districtis famous for banh gai or thorn leaf cake.

Hai Phong and HCM City FC play out goalless draw in V.League 1 return
Hai Phong and HCM City FC play out goalless draw in V.League 1 return
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/06/2020 

After a long postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic, top-flight league football in Viet Nam returned yesterday.

Manzi Art Space shows animated films about Vietnam
Manzi Art Space shows animated films about Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/06/2020 

Manzi Art Space will show three animated short films set in Viet Nam by French filmmakers on June 9.

President calls for champions to get back to winning ways
President calls for champions to get back to winning ways
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/06/2020 

A win, and only a win. That’s what Hanoi FC’s young president Do Quang Vinh wants from his team as the V.League 1 gets back in action today.

International media impressed with V.League’s return
International media impressed with V.League’s return
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/06/2020 

Many Asian media agencies have shown great admiration as Vietnam’s top-flight football league, the V.League, officially restarted on June 5 after an almost three-month break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 

International children's music festival to be held online this June
International children's music festival to be held online this June
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/06/2020 

The Rising Star International Arts Festival (RSIAF) 2020 will take place this June in the form of an online competition dedicated to children, the organisers have announced.

Possibility emerges of Vietnam playing host to AFF Cup 2020
Possibility emerges of Vietnam playing host to AFF Cup 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/06/2020 

Vietnam has emerged as a potential candidate to hold the upcoming ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Cup 2020 due to the country being considered a safe location in the fight against the global COVID-19 pandemic.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 