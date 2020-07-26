Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
An art private museum expected to be established to attract visitors to HCMC

26/07/2020    19:01 GMT+7

An art private museum featuring paintings of the country and HCMC particularly is expected to become a cultural destination of HCMC. 

An art private museum expected to be established to attract visitors to HCMC

Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, Duong Anh Duc leads a delegation of officials to visit Mr. Bui Van Ngo's exhibition room. (Photo: SGGP)

The exhibition room located in Bui Van Ngo Industrial and Agricultural Machinery Co., Ltd in Binh Tan District display art works which have been collected over the past 70 years by Mr. Bui Van Ngo, 90, the owner of the company.

The businessman is the only person who owns large-size art works, such as a sculpture in the shape of a laying fairy recognized as the longest work of its kind in 2006, an oil painting of Tu Duc mausoleum recognized as the national biggest picture in 2012. He was also recognized as the collector who has the largest number of sculptures.

 

It is a place of interest where local authorities should pay attention to developing it to become a highlight cultural attraction in the city, said Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, Duong Anh Duc in a visit on July 21. SGGP

