An art space built from landfill

With their skillful hands, sixteen Vietnamese and foreign artists have turned a landfill in Hanoi to a contemporary art space, featuring sixteen story-telling art installations about Thang Long – Ke Cho, a former busy marketplace in the capital.
Through talented hands of the artists, 16 artworks made from recyclable materials create an attractive and unique appearance for the street (Photo"VNA)
An artist is concentrating on his work (Photo:VNA)
An installation work created from old barrels (Photo:VNA)
'Boat', an artwork made plastic bottles (Photo:VNA)
An impressive artwork made from used oil bottles (Photo:VNA)
'Street Hawkers' and 'Bas-Relief of Indochina' made by Nguyen The Son (Photo: VNA)
An artwork features communal houses in Hanoi old quarter (Photo: VNA)
'Living Green' by Burchett descibes people acting for the environment (Photo: VNA)
'Colors' by Diego Cortizas looks brilliant under lights (Photo: VNA)
'The city by a river' by Nguyen Ngoc Lam (Photo: VNA)
The 16 artworks attract the community and bring cultural, environmental and tourism benefits to local residents (Photo: VNA)
Pieces of broken mirrors and chicken cages in the work 'Colors' of Diego Cortizas (Photo: VNA)
The HCM City People’s Committee is calling for investment in the form of Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) to improve environmental conditions at three closed landfill sites.
Recent measures have seen a waste site that stretches along the Red River’s bank in Phuc Tan ward of Hoan Kiem district in Hanoi be drastically changed into a beautiful art space.
OR QUICK LOGIN
Forgot Password?
Confirmation Code