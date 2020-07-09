Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
10/07/2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
An Giang coach wants Pho Hien players and coach disciplined over fracas

10/07/2020    16:12 GMT+7

An Giang coach Trinh Van Hau has said that he expects the VFF Discipline Committee to punish coach Hua Hien Vinh and striker Trinh Quang Vinh of Pho Hien FC after an altercation with one of his charges.

Coach Hua Hien Vinh (left) strangled Vo Van Huy in injury time. — Photothethao247.vn

In the two side's V.League 2 fixture on Tuesday, as the match entered injury time, Pho Hien were in the lead by one goal.

In the 92nd minute, Vo Van Huy of An Giang FC took a throw-in near the bench area of Pho Hien.

Huy kicked a spare ball at his feet towards the bench to take the throw, leading to an angry reaction from the manager and players of his former club.

Both coach Vinh and striker Vinh grabbed Huy around the neck, causing a large coming together of players from both teams as well as the match officials.

 

The fourth official had to intervene to put everything back into order.  After that, Huy received a second yellow card for his part in the fracas. The referee also booked the Pho Hien coach.

After the match, coach Vinh apologised to the fans and the people involved

"First of all, I apologise to everyone for the incident at the end of the match between Pho Hien and An Giang. This is just a moment of losing control between the two sides when the game was very intense at the end of the match,” Vinh said.

Ten-man An Giang went on to lose the game and after the match, coach An Giang Hau said that the second yellow card for Van Huy was too strict, because his player had been strangled. — VNS

 
 

