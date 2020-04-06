Anh Duc, a star in the making

Le Anh Duc, 13, is the next best thing for Vietnamese football.

The boy, who has been given the nickname “Messi Ha Tinh", is training at the Promotion Fund for Vietnamese Football Talent (PVF) Football Academy in the northern province of Hung Yen.

According to Ryan Giggs, director of the PVF academy, Duc is a very good player, and could be great in the future.

Le Anh Duc trains at the PVF football academy. Photo PVF

Joining the PVF centre in 2018, Duc has had the chance to show off his skills to Giggs in person.

Natural talent

Born in Pho Chau Town, Huong Son District in the central province of Ha Tinh, Duc has loved football since he was very small.

As a fourth-grader, he joined the elementary school football team and his talent was spotted at the provincial Sport Festival in 2018.

During the festival, he scored five goals in one game using both feet, surprising scouts from training centres across the country. That's where he earned the nickname "Messi Ha Tinh".

Although Duc’s physique is no better than his peers, he possesses excellent technique, speed and dexterity. He also has great tactical vision and is able to pick out teammates with ease.

With the ball at his feet he keeps his opponents guessing, and now the title " Golden Boy" that belonged to striker Pham Van Quyen has been passed down to Duc.

Le Anh Duc (No 23) and his U13 PVF team seen in a friendly match with Hai Duong last year. Duc scored the only goal. Photo PVF



Like former national footballer Quyen who won the Vietnamese Golden Ball award in 2003, Duc’s talent is something he was born with. No one else follows football in his family. Duc’s father is a policeman, and his mother runs a livestock business at home. Duc is the youngest son of three.

The star in the making attracted interested from many top domestic football training centres, but at the end of March 2018 Duc chose to join PVF to train and nurture his dream of becoming a professional player.

During his two years of training at PVF, Duc has grown. He is considered one of the best players at the centre, with outstanding tactical thinking.

He and his teammates have also had the opportunity to attend, experience and learn from international competitions.

Last May, he was named in the squad for the Lennart Johansson Cup in Sweden. It was a dream for many of the young Vietnamese players to have a chance to face opponents from leading training centres around the world.

However, the Ha Tinh boy couldn’t take part in this event because he and two other players from PVF were heading to the Football for Friendship event in Madrid, Spain at the same time. The tournament is considered the World Cup of youth football, and a great honour.

As scheduled, Duc and his PVF team will take part in the National Teenager Tournament in June in Phu Tho Province. However, it is likely the tournament will be postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

That would be a pity because it would be the first official tournament that Duc has had the opportunity to participate in. However, time and opportunities are on his side. VNS