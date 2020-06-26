Annual VnExpress Marathon Quy Nhon returns next month

More than 4,500 professional and amateur runners have signed up for this year’s VnExpress Marathon Quy Nhon in the coastal city of Quy Nhon in Binh Dinh Province on July 26, according to the organisers.

Runners hit the trail at the VnExpress Marathon Quy Nhon last year. — Photo courtesy of the organisers

The annual marathon, themed “Run with the sea & sun” this year, will feature a full marathon (42km), a half marathon (21km), and 10km and 5km races.

There will be a 1.5-kilometre Fun Kids Marathon for children aged under 13.

More than 50 prizes worth a total of more than VND1 billion (US$43,000) await winners in the various categories.

Nguyen Tuan Thanh, deputy chairman of the Binh Dinh Province People’s Committee, said the event, organised by online newspaper VnExpress, the province and Hung Thinh Land, aims to encourage sports in the community.

It also seeks to attract Vietnamese visitors during the upcoming summer break to explore the natural beauty and secluded beaches of the south-central province, he told the media at a press meeting held in HCM City on Wednesday.

The organisers will donate 10 per cent of the ticket sales to VnExpress’ Hope Foundation, which builds schools in disadvantaged areas.

The race was held for the first time last year. VNS