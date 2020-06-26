Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Annual VnExpress Marathon Quy Nhon returns next month

 
 
26/06/2020    19:30 GMT+7

More than 4,500 professional and amateur runners have signed up for this year’s VnExpress Marathon Quy Nhon in the coastal city of Quy Nhon in Binh Dinh Province on July 26, according to the organisers.

Annual VnExpress Marathon Quy Nhon returns next month
Runners hit the trail at the VnExpress Marathon Quy Nhon last year. — Photo courtesy of the organisers

The annual marathon, themed “Run with the sea & sun” this year, will feature a full marathon (42km), a half marathon (21km), and 10km and 5km races.

There will be a 1.5-kilometre Fun Kids Marathon for children aged under 13.

More than 50 prizes worth a total of more than VND1 billion (US$43,000) await winners in the various categories.

Nguyen Tuan Thanh, deputy chairman of the Binh Dinh Province People’s Committee, said the event, organised by online newspaper VnExpress, the province and Hung Thinh Land, aims to encourage sports in the community.

 

It also seeks to attract Vietnamese visitors during the upcoming summer break to explore the natural beauty and secluded beaches of the south-central province, he told the media at a press meeting held in HCM City on Wednesday.

The organisers will donate 10 per cent of the ticket sales to VnExpress’ Hope Foundation, which builds schools in disadvantaged areas.

The race was held for the first time last year.  VNS

VnExpress Marathon to be held in Quy Nhon

VnExpress Marathon to be held in Quy Nhon

The VnExpress Marathon 2019 will be held for the first time in the coastal city of Quy Nhon in the south-central province of Binh Dinh on June 9.

 
 

AFC website praises Ho Chi Minh City FC squad
AFC website praises Ho Chi Minh City FC squad
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  1 giờ trước 

The official website of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has published an article titled “HCM City’s Tran Phi Son eyeing V.League and AFC Cup success” with the piece featuring an interview with the talented winger

Traditional festival goes on with detox rituals
Traditional festival goes on with detox rituals
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  2 giờ trước 

People on Thursday celebrated the Doan Ngo Festival nationwide by eating fruits and fermented glutinous rice in the early morning, but few know all the traditional rituals of the festival.

Vietnam to play friendly with Kyrgyzstan on October 8
Vietnam to play friendly with Kyrgyzstan on October 8
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  7 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) has announced that the national team will play a friendly match against Kyrgyzstan on October 8 in Vietnam.

Festival celebrating families to take place in Hanoi
Festival celebrating families to take place in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  8 giờ trước 

Vietnam Family Day (June 28) will be marked at the Exhibition Centre for Culture and Arts on Hoa Lu Street in Hanoi from June 26-28 with a wide range of activities.

Jessi Combs: US racing driver given female speed record in 2019 fatal crash
Jessi Combs: US racing driver given female speed record in 2019 fatal crash
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  2 giờ trước 

An American racing driver has been posthumously awarded the fastest land-speed record by a female, a feat she died trying to achieve.

Women’s World Cup 2023: Australia and New Zealand to host
Women’s World Cup 2023: Australia and New Zealand to host
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  5 giờ trước 

Australia and New Zealand will host the 2023 Women's World Cup, governing body Fifa announces.

Liverpool win Premier League: Reds' 30-year wait for top-flight title ends
Liverpool win Premier League: Reds' 30-year wait for top-flight title ends
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  5 giờ trước 

Liverpool's 30-year wait for a top-flight title is over after Manchester City lose 2-1 at Chelsea to confirm the Reds as Premier League champions.

Pandemic brings fame in Spain for Vietnam-based cyclist
Pandemic brings fame in Spain for Vietnam-based cyclist
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11 giờ trước 

The coronavirus pandemic has sidelined athletes across the world, but for one Spanish cyclist in Vietnam, it's brought a degree of fame in his home country he never thought possible.

15-year-old swimmer beats star Anh Vien's record
15-year-old swimmer beats star Anh Vien's record
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/06/2020 

The 400m medley swimming record set by Vietnam's top female swimmer Nguyen Thi Anh Vien in 2011 was broken by 15-year-old Vo Thi My Tien at the National Age Group Swimming Championship 2020 

Sticky rice dumpling village busy during Doan Ngo Festival
Sticky rice dumpling village busy during Doan Ngo Festival
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/06/2020 

The small pyramid sticky rice dumpling (banh u) traditional village on Pham The Hien Street, HCM City, has been busy prior to and during the Doan Ngo Festival on the fifth day of Lunar May or June 25 this year.

National museum releases poster book
National museum releases poster book
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/06/2020 

Vietnam Fine Arts Museum and Fine Arts Publishing House have launched a book of posters made from 1958 to 1986. 

Live concert to honour composer Pho Duc Phuong
Live concert to honour composer Pho Duc Phuong
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/06/2020 

Some of the leading lights of Vietnamese contemporary music will perform at a live concert on July 10 featuring composer Pho Duc Phuong.

Young Hanoi ballers chase hoop dreams at VBA tryout
Young Hanoi ballers chase hoop dreams at VBA tryout
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/06/2020 

It’s every young basketball-obsessed kid’s dream to step out onto the court and go toe-to-toe with their idols in the professional ranks, and that’s exactly what more than 300 Hanoians got to experience over the weekend.

Stage stalwart creates show for children on YouTube
Stage stalwart creates show for children on YouTube
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/06/2020 

Theatre actor Bach Long has a new drama show for children on YouTube called Thằng Bờm Kể Chuyện Xưa (Bờm Tells Folk Tales).

Famous songstress wants to sing with indie bands
Famous songstress wants to sing with indie bands
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/06/2020 

Top singer Doan Thanh Lam released her new album entitled Nơi Gặp Gỡ Tình Yêu (Where Love Was Born) at her 52nd birthday in Hanoi last week. 

Pham Thi Hong Le the favourite for Ly Son marathon
Pham Thi Hong Le the favourite for Ly Son marathon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/06/2020 

SEA Games bronze medallist Pham Thi Hong Le is considered the favourite for the women’s marathon at the upcoming Tiền Phong Newspaper Marathon, Vietnam's longest-running marathon.

Museum opens space for propaganda posters
Museum opens space for propaganda posters
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/06/2020 

A space dedicated to propaganda posters was unveiled at the Vietnam Fine Arts Museum on June 23 as part of activities celebrating the museum’s 54th founding anniversary (1966-2020).

New instrument mimics sounds of the forest
New instrument mimics sounds of the forest
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/06/2020 

His passion for traditional musical instruments from the Central Highlands inspired Nguyen Truong in the province of Dak Lak to come up with his own unique musical creation - a violin made from bamboo.

Shark Uma's copper-wire artworks offer steady income for people with disabilities
Shark Uma's copper-wire artworks offer steady income for people with disabilities
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/06/2020 

Nguyen Nhat Minh Phuong in the past often gave donations to worthy causes or organised charity events for people with disabilities. But she realised one day that she wanted to do much more than that.  

Bolero music concert features young singers
Bolero music concert features young singers
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/06/2020 

A bolero music concert featuring young singers will be held at the We Night Club in HCM City. 

