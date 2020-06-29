Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
29/06/2020 15:19:36 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Ao Dai displaying Vietnamese cultural heritage on show in Hanoi

 
 
29/06/2020    15:12 GMT+7

An Ao Dai, the nation’s traditional long dress, fashion show which features Vietnamese cultural heritage through UNESCO took place at the Temple of Literature in Hanoi on June 28.

ao dai displaying vietnamese cultural heritage on show in hanoi hinh 1

A total of 21 local fashion designers are chosen to introduce more than 1,000 outfits to the general public.

ao dai displaying vietnamese cultural heritage on show in hanoi hinh 2

Notable national places such as Ha Long Bay, the Trang An tourism complex, and Dong Van stone plateau have all been printed onto the back of her Ao Dai.

ao dai displaying vietnamese cultural heritage on show in hanoi hinh 3

Over 200 models participate in the event, including students of the Vietnam Women’s Academy, children, and foreign citizens living in Hanoi.

ao dai displaying vietnamese cultural heritage on show in hanoi hinh 4

As many as 400 lanterns are hung throughout the Temple of Literature which serves to make the space appear more sparking than ever.

ao dai displaying vietnamese cultural heritage on show in hanoi hinh 5

The fashion show is widely considered to have been one of the biggest events of its kind in terms of size.

ao dai displaying vietnamese cultural heritage on show in hanoi hinh 6

ao dai displaying vietnamese cultural heritage on show in hanoi hinh 7

ao dai displaying vietnamese cultural heritage on show in hanoi hinh 8

ao dai displaying vietnamese cultural heritage on show in hanoi hinh 9
 

Ngoc Han, Miss Vietnam 2010, is one of the 21 local designers to feature at the fashion show.

ao dai displaying vietnamese cultural heritage on show in hanoi hinh 10

She also takes on the role of emcee.

ao dai displaying vietnamese cultural heritage on show in hanoi hinh 11

Ngoc Han chooses designs that are part of Pham Trinh’s outfits.

ao dai displaying vietnamese cultural heritage on show in hanoi hinh 12

ao dai displaying vietnamese cultural heritage on show in hanoi hinh 13

ao dai displaying vietnamese cultural heritage on show in hanoi hinh 14

Paola Belfiore, wife of the Italian ambassador to Vietnam wears a blue Ao Dai alongside Nataliya Zhynkina, the Chargé d'Affaires at the Ukrainian Embassy, who wears a red Ao Dai. The pair take part in Ngoc Han’s fashion collection as model.

ao dai displaying vietnamese cultural heritage on show in hanoi hinh 15

VOV/Hanoimoi

Ao Dai seeks national intangible heritage title

Ao Dai seeks national intangible heritage title

A national scientific workshop was held in Hanoi on June 26 to evaluate the historical aspects, customs, cultural values, and identity of Ao Dai, the traditional long dress of Vietnam, seeking recognition as national intangible heritage.

Beauty queens shine in Ao Dai bearing images of national sea and islands

Beauty queens shine in Ao Dai bearing images of national sea and islands

Ngoc Han, Miss Vietnam 2010, participated in a press conference on June 16 alongside many other beauty queens to launch a national marathon championship by Tien Phong (Vanguard) newspaper in Hanoi.

 
 

Other News

.
Entertainment Events in Hanoi &amp; HCMC June 29-July 5
Entertainment Events in Hanoi & HCMC June 29-July 5
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  1 giờ trước 

MUSIC & PERFORMANCES

Brick tombs unearthed at school in Ninh Binh
Brick tombs unearthed at school in Ninh Binh
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  1 giờ trước 

Archaeologists have discovered four places with traces of ancient brick tombs at a local school in the northern province of Ninh Binh, according to local authorities.

PVF clinch national U19 football trophy with 2-0 final win against HAGL
PVF clinch national U19 football trophy with 2-0 final win against HAGL
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  0 giờ trước 

The PVF team were crowned national U19 champions after cruising past two-time finalists Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) 2-0 in the title match on June 28.

Literature talk to be held at Manzi Art Space
Literature talk to be held at Manzi Art Space
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  2 giờ trước 

A talk to discuss Vietnamese literary pieces will be held at Manzi Art Space in Hanoi on July 1. 

Hanoi’s millennium-old bell named national treasure
Hanoi’s millennium-old bell named national treasure
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  4 giờ trước 

A bronze bell dating back to the 10th century at Nhat Tao Communal House in Dong Ngac ward, Hanoi’s Bac Tu Liem district, was recently recognised as a national treasure.

Vietnamese pottery piece fetches $455,000 at auction
Vietnamese pottery piece fetches $455,000 at auction
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  4 giờ trước 

A pottery jar made in Vietnam dating back to the 15th century sold for €406,000 (US$455,000) at an auction by Christie's.

Hard-working artist breathes life into poonah paper
Hard-working artist breathes life into poonah paper
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  6 giờ trước 

Dó (Poonah) paper has been widely used in Vietnam’s famous Dong Ho and Hang Trong folk paintings. Drawing on poonah paper requires a very difficult technique that very few Vietnamese painters can master.

Street festival promotes Hanoi’s diverse culture
Street festival promotes Hanoi’s diverse culture
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15 giờ trước 

A street cultural festival themed “Hanoi – Green Destination” took place at the pedestrian zone in the city downtown on June 27 evening, attracting thousands of local residents and visitors.

Vietnam opposes wrong location caption in American film
Vietnam opposes wrong location caption in American film
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15 giờ trước 

Authorities of the central city of Quang Nam have requested to suspend the broadcast of an American series aired on Netflix in which Hoi An was dubbed a Chinese landmark.

International Day of Yoga marked in Ninh Thuan, Thanh Hoa
International Day of Yoga marked in Ninh Thuan, Thanh Hoa
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15 giờ trước 

The Embassy of India and the southern province of Ninh Thuan held an event marking the sixth International Day of Yoga in Phan Rang-Thap Cham city on June 28, drawing nearly 1,000 participants from yoga clubs in the southern region.

Women's Club promote Vietnamese cultural heritages
Women's Club promote Vietnamese cultural heritages
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/06/2020 

The Women's Club has made its official debut in Hanoi with the aim of preserving and protecting the values of Vietnamese culture.

Ao Dai seeks national intangible heritage title
Ao Dai seeks national intangible heritage title
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/06/2020 

A national scientific workshop was held in Hanoi on June 26 to evaluate the historical aspects, customs, cultural values, and identity of Ao Dai, the traditional long dress of Vietnam, seeking recognition as national intangible heritage.

Vietnam vie for Women’s World Cup 2023 place
Vietnam vie for Women’s World Cup 2023 place
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/06/2020 

With Australia and New Zealand being named as the hosts of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, the Vietnamese women’s national football team have been granted a boost in their quest to compete in the global tournament.

Vietnam movie audiences lap up musicals
Vietnam movie audiences lap up musicals
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/06/2020 

Musicals and music documentaries have shown the potential to succeed at the box office in Vietnam.

Annual VnExpress Marathon Quy Nhon returns next month
Annual VnExpress Marathon Quy Nhon returns next month
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/06/2020 

More than 4,500 professional and amateur runners have signed up for this year’s VnExpress Marathon Quy Nhon in the coastal city of Quy Nhon in Binh Dinh Province on July 26, according to the organisers.

AFC website praises Ho Chi Minh City FC squad
AFC website praises Ho Chi Minh City FC squad
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/06/2020 

The official website of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has published an article titled “HCM City’s Tran Phi Son eyeing V.League and AFC Cup success” with the piece featuring an interview with the talented winger

Traditional festival goes on with detox rituals
Traditional festival goes on with detox rituals
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/06/2020 

People on Thursday celebrated the Doan Ngo Festival nationwide by eating fruits and fermented glutinous rice in the early morning, but few know all the traditional rituals of the festival.

Vietnam to play friendly with Kyrgyzstan on October 8
Vietnam to play friendly with Kyrgyzstan on October 8
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/06/2020 

The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) has announced that the national team will play a friendly match against Kyrgyzstan on October 8 in Vietnam.

Festival celebrating families to take place in Hanoi
Festival celebrating families to take place in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/06/2020 

Vietnam Family Day (June 28) will be marked at the Exhibition Centre for Culture and Arts on Hoa Lu Street in Hanoi from June 26-28 with a wide range of activities.

Jessi Combs: US racing driver given female speed record in 2019 fatal crash
Jessi Combs: US racing driver given female speed record in 2019 fatal crash
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/06/2020 

An American racing driver has been posthumously awarded the fastest land-speed record by a female, a feat she died trying to achieve.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 