An Ao Dai (Vietnamese traditional long dress) Festival will take place at Hoi An city’s outdoor stage in Quang Nam province on June 14.

Ao Dai festival to honour Vietnam’s landscapes (Photo: Vietnam Pictorial)

The festival will recall the story of the Vietnamese Ao Dai, which is presented from around the country through its historical ups and downs.

The event will introduce 17 Ao Dai collections by 17 designers who incorporated into the two sides of the Ao Dai images of 17 Vietnamese heritages and landscapes, including the Thang Long Imperial Citadel in Hanoi, Ha Long Bay in Quang Ninh province, Trang An tourist site in Ninh Binh province, My Son sanctuary and Cau (Bridge) Pagoda in Quang Nam province, and the cultural space of gongs in the Central Highlands region.



The show will attract the participation of hundreds of dancers and models, whose performances will highlight the vitality of the Ao Dai.



Designer Minh Hanh, director of the programme, says the show is expected to honour the elegant beauty of Ao Dai and reaffirm values of the Vietnamese cultural identity. Dtinews

