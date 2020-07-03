Ao Dai performance promotes Vietnam cultural heritage

A performance with more than 1,000 Ao dai by 21 Vietnamese designers took place at the Temple of Literature in Hanoi recently. The program aims at honoring Ao dai as Vietnam’s intangible cultural heritage.

Held by Vietnam Women’s Union in coordination with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the event drew the participation of 60 professional models, 100 students from Vietnam Women’s Academy, and 50 children and foreigners in Hanoi.

Performers appear in long dresses on a catwalk with 400 white lanterns and pink lotus in the area of Thien Quang well, thus giving viewers a scene of shimmering and impressive beauty.

This is the biggest Ao Dai show ever with the idea of attaching the heritage to the Ao dai. Through artistic creations, dedicated designers will contribute to the identification and positioning of Ao dai as Vietnam's intangible cultural heritage. VNA