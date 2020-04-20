Art challenge inspires positive spirit

Many Vietnamese artists are taking part in an art challenge on Facebook to share their love for art.

A painting portraying the street of Hanoi by French painter Jean-Marc Potlet. — Photo Jean-Marc Potlet Facebook

The artist are posting photos of their favourite paintings without any explanation and letting the image do the talking. They have also nominated some of their Facebook artist friends from home and around the world to get involved.

According to artist Ngo Thanh Hai, each participant could post images of their favourite artworks or according to themes or materials.

Hai received a request to join the seven-day art challenge from French artist Jean-Marc Potlet on April 10. Potlet is a watercolour painter who loves the nature and people of Vietnam. He received an invitation for the challenge from one of his Vietnamese artist friends.

After accepting the challenge, the Vietnamese artist posted his favourite paintings. Each painting portrays familiar but peaceful moments in everyday life that can be found in many streets and alleys of Vietnam, like a bikes full of flowers of a street vendor or a birdcage hung nearby a tree in Hoi An.

A Vietnamese artist posts his favourite paintings after accepting the invitation to join the seven-day art challenge. Screenshot photo

"The challenge represents a positive spirit, from the painters’ community in the country and to the world, creating the energy to repel difficulties during the pandemic," Hai said in an interview with Tuổi Trẻ (Youth) newspaper.

After his post, the challenge has been spread to many other artists.

Painter Mai Le shared pictures of families with children smiling, while watercolour artist Doan Quoc introduced the image of a crowded HCM City before the COVID-19 pandemic. VNS