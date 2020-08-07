Art club members promote ceramic art through new exhibit

A sculpture exhibition featuring ceramic works by 26 artists of the Saigon Club of Ceramic Art is on display at the HCM City Fine Arts Association.

The sculpture Xích Đu Tiên (Magic Love) by Dinh Van Son at an exhibition featuring 120 sculptures by 26 artists of the Sai Gon Club of Ceramic Art at the HCM City Fine Arts Association. Photo courtesy of the association

The event at 218 Pasteur Street in District 3, displays 120 sculptures in various styles and topics, including themes of social and environmental issues.

Highlighted works by veteran sculptors, such as Dinh Van Son and Nguyen Quang Hoang, tell the stories of women and their challenges in daily life.

“All artists at the event have held successful exhibitions in Vietnam. Each work represents the artist’s love for ceramic art,” said sculptor Nguyen Xuan Tien, chairman of the association, at the showcase’s opening session on Thursday.

“Viewers will gain new passion and experience after seeing them,” said professor and Dr. Nguyen Xuan Tien, former deputy principal at the HCM City University of Fine Arts.

“I spent several months working on Xích Đu Tiên (Magic Love), a ceramic sculpture that portrays a mother who holds her little daughter in her arms,” said sculptor Dinh Van Son of HCM City, who has more than 10 years of experience in the art.

“Ceramic material is hard to sculpt. Working with it is different from other materials such as wood, bronze and stone. We often spend three months or more to complete a ceramic sculpture.”

“We hope to promote our art to the public through this exhibition,” he said.

Son said he loves using traditional techniques. His works depict urban life as well as beautiful images of women and children.

For Nguyen Quang Hoang, his view of life is the inspiration for his sculptures. His works depict busy urban life as well as the inner life of people.

Hoang used traditional techniques in making Bien Hoa ceramics.

Hoang, a lecturer at the Dong Nai Decorative Arts College, said: “I’m strict with my works. I focus on the balance of yin and yang, earth and fire, and enamel colours to create visual effects for my works.”

The event will close at the weekend. VNS

