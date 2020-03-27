Art works put up for auction to support pandemic fight

A total of 60 art works will be put up for auction by An Ninh Thu Do (Capital Security) newspaper and Indochine Art JSC in support of the COVID-19 fight.

The auction will have five sessions taking place from 9:00 on March 29 to the end of April 4 at https://www.facebook.com/Indochineart-153288118659489. Each session will last for 48 hours with 12 lots on offer.

Proceeds collected from the auction will be used to support frontline medical workers, the organisers said, calling on artists, collectors and donors to present and buy the works, or donate cash.

As of March 26, Vietnam had recorded 153 COVID-19 cases, with no fatalities./.