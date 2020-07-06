Artist reviews his 30-year career through exhibition

Graphic art created during the 30-year career of artist Tran Van Quan is on display at his solo exhibition in HCM City.

Passing Trường Sơn Mountain Range, by Tran Van Quan. — Photo courtesy of the artist

The exhibition opened on Saturday showcasing more than 100 pieces of varied styles and subjects.

The exhibition attracted many members of the public, critics and art lovers as Quan is a veteran artist and a pioneer in graphic art.

In this exhibition, he showcased pieces printed on stone, lithography, monochromatic graphic art and wood carvings.

Quan was born in 1953 and graduated from the Hanoi Fine Arts University in 1985. He also has many years experience teaching at the HCM City Fine Arts University.

He served in the special forces at the southern battle during the anti-American war, which is soldiers and war are highlighted in his creations.

Painter Tran Van Quan (right) loves to share his passion for art with other people including foreign art students. — Photo courtesy of the artist

Due to short supplies during wartime, he resorted to sketching on paper and canvas, but after the country was liberated, he had a chance to research and follow graphic art.

Apart from the war theme, Quan also focuses on rural areas, abstracts and posters. He has received many awards both home and abroad.

Quan released the book Trần Văn Quân and the Passion for Graphic Art. It’s a precious reference for art students and researchers and reviews all knowledge and experience during his career.

“I have hosted many creating camps for graphic artists nationwide, it’s a chance for me to exchange and learn from other artists,” he said.

“The book introduces various graphic techniques that I have researched in many years. I want to share my knowledge with other artists and students. The publication helps me continue spreading my passion for graphic art.”

The exhibition will run until July 14 at the HCM City Fine Arts Association, 218A Pasteur Street. VNS

