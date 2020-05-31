Artists raise funds to build houses

A campaign by artist Ngo Tran Vu has raised nearly VND200 million (nearly US$9,000) to build houses for poor people through an online painting auction.

A painting by artist Le The Anh. — Photos courtesy of the artists

Some 70 paintings by 40 artists from the whole country including established Le The Anh, Bui Trong Du and Luong Binh were up for sale.

The paintings were made using different materials such as watercolours, oil-on canvas and acrylic with various styles from realism to abstract.

Vu established the fund in 2018 and has held charity activities raising funds for poor people.

“After the COVID-19 pandemic, we continue to donate to build houses for the poor in Quang Nam,” said Vu.

A painting by Bui Trong Du.

“We have good relations with artists who support us to auction paintings online. Each artist can donate 50 per cent of the painting's value. This event also aims to promote online displays introducing artists and paintings to the public.

“The artists have supported the programme since 2019, so we are very confident in how we organise, curate and auction paintings."

The participating artists send their paintings to the organisers. Customers will choose the paintings they want and transfer money to the fund. The artists will be responsible for transporting paintings to the customers.

A painting by Luong Binh.

The paintings are not only artworks but through the event they will be more meaningful, according to artist Anh.

The event runs till May 31 at facebook Gieo Nhà Gặt Nhà.

Artist Ngo Tran Vu with a poor family in Dai Loc District.

In 2018-19, 20 houses were presented to poor people. This year, the fundraisers expect to give VND50 million to each poor family. VNS

