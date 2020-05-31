Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Artists raise funds to build houses

 
 
31/05/2020    09:54 GMT+7

A campaign by artist Ngo Tran Vu has raised nearly VND200 million (nearly US$9,000) to build houses for poor people through an online painting auction.

Artists raise funds to build houses
A painting by artist Le The Anh. — Photos courtesy of the artists 

Some 70 paintings by 40 artists from the whole country including established Le The Anh, Bui Trong Du and Luong Binh were up for sale.

The paintings were made using different materials such as watercolours, oil-on canvas and acrylic with various styles from realism to abstract.

Vu established the fund in 2018 and has held charity activities raising funds for poor people.

“After the COVID-19 pandemic, we continue to donate to build houses for the poor in Quang Nam,” said Vu.

Artists raise funds to build houses
A painting by Bui Trong Du.

“We have good relations with artists who support us to auction paintings online. Each artist can donate 50 per cent of the painting's value. This event also aims to promote online displays introducing artists and paintings to the public.

“The artists have supported the programme since 2019, so we are very confident in how we organise, curate and auction paintings."

 

The participating artists send their paintings to the organisers. Customers will choose the paintings they want and transfer money to the fund. The artists will be responsible for transporting paintings to the customers. 

Artists raise funds to build houses
A painting by Luong Binh.

The paintings are not only artworks but through the event they will be more meaningful, according to artist Anh.

The event runs till May 31 at facebook Gieo Nhà Gặt Nhà.

Artists raise funds to build houses
Artist Ngo Tran Vu with a poor family in Dai Loc District.

In 2018-19, 20 houses were presented to poor people. This year, the fundraisers expect to give VND50 million to each poor family.  VNS

Online art auction raises funds to fight COVID-19

Online art auction raises funds to fight COVID-19

Some 100 paintings will be auctioned online at the Viet Art Exchange Facebook from March 23 to 25 to raise funds for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Teenage painter helps fight Covid-19

Teenage painter helps fight Covid-19

He may be just 15-years-old, but Tran Nam Long’s artistic skills are way beyond his tender age.

 
 

