Arts club connects Vietnamese painters nationwide

 
 
08/06/2020    10:03 GMT+7

The Mekong Art Club, one of the most popular arts groups in HCM City, for years has organised hundreds of exchange programmes as a way to connect artists from different regions in the country.

Arts club connects Vietnamese painters nationwide
Hoa Vàng (Yellow Flowers), an oil painting by veteran painter Nguyen Thi Thuy Hong, is on display at the Tác Phẩm Mỹ Thuật (Arts Works) exhibition at the HCM City Fine Arts Association. — Photo courtesy of the artist

The club is holding the exhibition Tác Phẩm Mỹ Thuật (Arts Works) featuring artists from the city and the Thua Thien-Hue Province at the city Fine Arts Association.

The exhibition features works by 65 artists from the Thua Thien-Hue Province Literature and Arts Association, the city-based Ngân Hà Female Artists Club, and Mekong Art Club.

It displays nearly 100 works, including wooden and metal sculptures, terracotta, and oil on canvas, lacquer, and watercolour paintings.

Themes of the works are people, culture, and lands of the south-western region. Still-life paintings are also featured.

Tran Vinh Thinh, a painter from Hue City, said: “We are honoured to join the exhibition organised by the Mekong Arts Club. It’s a chance for us to learn about arts from our colleagues in HCM City.

“The club is doing the best job to connect artists across Vietnam, regardless of their age or style,” said Thinh.

Self-taught painter Le Trieu Dien, a founder of the Mekong Art Club, said: “The exhibition is the club’s annual event that helps painters from different localities share artistic experiences.”

Dien, 77, moved from his hometown in Ben Tre Province in the Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta, to HCM City in 1986 to pursue his arts career.  

He established the Mekong Art Club two years later thanks to support from his wife, poet Pham Thi Quy, also known as painter Hong Linh.

Dien said: “I expect the club to be a connection between artists in HCM City and the Mekong Delta region.”

 

The Mekong Art Club has received huge support from the HCM City Fine Arts Association, which helped Dien launch the club’s debut exhibition at the Lê Thị Riêng Cultural Park in District 10 in the same year.

He invited artists from the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long to join the first showcase.

Since then, the club has organised joint exhibitions for artists not only from the city and Mekong Delta region but also from all over the country.

Its exhibitions have featured artists from the Tay Nguyen (Central Highlands) province of Lam Dong, and Da Nang City, Hoi An City and Phu Yen Province in central region.

Dien said: “The club is also a playground for people who have passion for the arts. Its members are professional artists, self-taught artists, and even new graduates who come to the club to learn and improve their arts skills.”

Over the past 30 years, many famous names have taken part in the club, such as Le Kiet, Lu The, Nguyen Chuong, Van Y and Nguyen Thi Thuy Hong.

According to veteran painter Nguyen Van Muoi, chairman of the city Fine Arts Association, the Mekong Art Club has fulfilled its duty of connecting arts at all ages and levels from different regions.

“Its annual exhibition at the association has created opportunities for them to meet and share their passion in arts,” Muoi added. 

The Tác Phẩm Mỹ Thuật (Arts Works) exhibition will remain open until Sunday at 218A Pasteur Street in District 3.  VNS

