Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
20/07/2020 00:15:42 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Arts exhibition connects Vietnamese painters nationwide

19/07/2020    23:08 GMT+7

A total of 60 paintings created by 11 members of an arts club based across the country have gone on show at the Fine Arts Museum in Ho Chi Minh City.

arts exhibition connects vietnamese painters nationwide hinh 1

The exhibition opens on July 16 with the aim of connecting various painters from the three Vietnamese regions. This marks the first exhibition held in the southern region after the previous three versions took place in Hanoi.

arts exhibition connects vietnamese painters nationwide hinh 2

The occasion displays 60 works, including oil canvases, lacquer, and watercolour paintings. Each of the artists bring a range of vivid and colourful drawings for viewers to enjoy, with this oil painting created by Nguyen Luong Sang from the central province of Quang Binh.

arts exhibition connects vietnamese painters nationwide hinh 3

The art club was originally founded in 2017 with its first three members based across the country. Three years on it has now more members, raising the total to 11. A watercolour painting created by Hoang Van Diem from the northern province of Lang Son.

arts exhibition connects vietnamese painters nationwide hinh 4

The exhibition is scheduled to last until July 25. Pictured is an oil painting by Nguyen Tung of Hanoi.

arts exhibition connects vietnamese painters nationwide hinh 5

A lacquer created by Tran Vinh Thinh from Hue features a river in his hometown.

 
arts exhibition connects vietnamese painters nationwide hinh 6

A drawing by Dinh Ngoc Thang of Ho Chi Minh City

arts exhibition connects vietnamese painters nationwide hinh 7

A lacquer painting shows a rural landscape by Nguyen Ngan from the northern province of Ha Nam.

arts exhibition connects vietnamese painters nationwide hinh 8

Bui Ngoan from the central province of Thanh Hoa displays a unique painting at the exhibition.

arts exhibition connects vietnamese painters nationwide hinh 9

A drawing themed “Toi”, known as “Myself” in English, is made by Dao Hong Van from the northern province of Vinh Phuc.

arts exhibition connects vietnamese painters nationwide hinh 10

An oil painting produced by Nguyen Ngoc Anh from Hanoi

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam's lacquer villages struggle to survive
Vietnam's lacquer villages struggle to survive
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  3 giờ trước 

Truong Quan Tinh, who has 40 years of experience in making lacquerware, is worried about the decline of Tuong Binh Hiep Village in Thu Dau Mot City in the southern province of Binh Duong.

Vietnamese movie kicks off ASEAN Film Week 2020
Vietnamese movie kicks off ASEAN Film Week 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  3 giờ trước 

The movie “Hanh phuc cua me” (The Happiness of a Mother) was screened right after the opening of the ASEAN Film Week 2020 in Hanoi on July 18.

'Sound of Hope' resounds from ambassadors of music
'Sound of Hope' resounds from ambassadors of music
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  2 giờ trước 

The Hanoi Old Quarter Management Board recently came together with the Vietnamese Dinh Lang Club to host a special arts programme featuring visually-impaired singers.

Hanoi outlying road turned into artwork
Hanoi outlying road turned into artwork
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  9 giờ trước 

A road in Hanoi’s suburbs has had a facelift with colourful new murals.

Hanoi – endless inspiration for poets
Hanoi – endless inspiration for poets
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10 giờ trước 

Poems about Hanoi resist the flow of time, preserving the ancient values from a millennium ago and promoting contemporary features. Hanoi has always been an endless inspiration for poets.

Vietnam presses ahead with preparation for SEA Games 31
Vietnam presses ahead with preparation for SEA Games 31
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/07/2020 

The Vietnam Sports Administration (VSA) is pressing ahead with preparations for the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) and the 11th ASEAN Para Games to be hosted by Vietnam in 2021.

Over 100 paragliders compete in national tournament
Over 100 paragliders compete in national tournament
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/07/2020 

More than 100 paragliders from 10 clubs nationwide have gathered at a national competition that kicked off in the central coastal city of Da Nang on July 18.

Hanoi International Film Festival postponed until next year
Hanoi International Film Festival postponed until next year
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/07/2020 

The sixth Hanoi International Film Festival (HANIFF VI), originally scheduled for this November, has been postponed until next year due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Da Lat seeks 'urban heritage site' status
Da Lat seeks 'urban heritage site' status
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/07/2020 

Da Lat City "has what it takes" to become an urban heritage site of the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, experts have said.

VN famous fashion designer introduces eye-catching collection
VN famous fashion designer introduces eye-catching collection
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/07/2020 

Fashion designer Hoang Hai will introduce his latest collection called Thương (Love) in HCM City this weekend.  

Creative spaces nurture creativity
Creative spaces nurture creativity
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/07/2020 

Following a long break due to COVID-19, creative spaces have now reopened in Hanoi, offering local people and tourists cool getaway venues.

Miss Universe Vietnam 2017 H'Hen Nie honoured as ‘Pride of ASEAN’
Miss Universe Vietnam 2017 H'Hen Nie honoured as ‘Pride of ASEAN’
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/07/2020 

The official ASEAN fan page has posted an image of H’Hen Nie, a Top 5 finisher at Miss Universe 2018, honouring her as the ‘Pride of ASEAN’.

Ample entertainment program at Hanoi Book Street from July 18
Ample entertainment program at Hanoi Book Street from July 18
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/07/2020 

Hanoi Book Street is a favorite destination for bookworms, especially the children, when summer comes.

VN national football team remains pick of the bunch in Southeast Asia
VN national football team remains pick of the bunch in Southeast Asia
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/07/2020 

The Vietnamese men’s national football team have maintained their position as Southeast Asia’s strongest team, according to the recently-released July global rankings by FIFA.

FIFA bans 11 Vietnamese players for match-fixing
FIFA bans 11 Vietnamese players for match-fixing
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/07/2020 

FIFA has banned eleven players of Dong Thap Football Club for match-fixing during the national U21 tournament.

Many buildings to be cleared to preserve Dien Bien Phu relics
Many buildings to be cleared to preserve Dien Bien Phu relics
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/07/2020 

The project to conserve and improve the special national relic site of the Dien Bien Phu Victory until 2030 has recently been approved by the People’s Committee of the northern province of Dien Bien.

Circus federation offers special programme dedicated to navy soldiers
Circus federation offers special programme dedicated to navy soldiers
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/07/2020 

A special circus show will be dedicated to navy soldiers at Hanoi’s Central Circus Theatre on July 25 and 26.

Ton Hoa Sen cycling cup to start on National Day
Ton Hoa Sen cycling cup to start on National Day
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/07/2020 

This year, the Ton Hoa Sen Cycling Cup will begin on Vietnamese National Day on September 2 in Hanoi with the participation of 80 cyclists from across the nation.

Johnny Depp was never violent to me, says ex-partner Winona Ryder
Johnny Depp was never violent to me, says ex-partner Winona Ryder
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/07/2020 

Johnny Depp's ex-fiancee says it is "impossible to believe" claims from Amber Heard that he was violent.

Ethnic Tay artist releases autobiography
Ethnic Tay artist releases autobiography
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/07/2020 

Ethnic Tay artist Hoang A Sang recently launched his latest book An Trú Trong Yêu Thương (Living in Love), his autobiography. 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 