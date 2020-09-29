Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
30/09/2020 15:12:18 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Artworks for children honoured

30/09/2020    15:03 GMT+7

The De Men (Cricket) Awards, presented by Sports & Culture newspaper yesterday in Hanoi, were named after the main character in the popular Vietnamese children's story Adventures of A Cricket by To Hoai. 

Nguyen Nhat Anh signs the book Being Friends with the Sky at Culture & Sports newspaper's head office in Hanoi. The book won him the Grand Prize at the Dế Mèn Award 2020 to honour works for children. Photo courtesy of Thể Thao Văn Hóa

The Dế Mèn (Cricket) Awards were named after the main character in a classic Vietnamese children's story, Dế Mèn Phiêu Lưu Ký (Adventures of a Cricket) by Tô Hoài. 

The Grand Prize went to renowned writer Nguyễn Nhật Ánh for his book Làm Bạn Với Bầu Trời (Being Friends with the Sky). 

Ánh's latest book for children was released last year. The 220-page book features Tèo, a boy with physical disabilities, as he discovers the world through his imagination.  

"Ánh still preserves an innocent soul which enables him to write pure and honest stories," said Trần Đăng Khoa, chairman of the jury panel. 

Ánh is known for writing incisive stories for both teenagers and adults and is regarded as one of the most successful writers for teens.

His most well-known novel Kính Vạn Hoa (Kaleidoscope) which contains 45 volumes, was recently made into a drama series of the same name.

His Cho Tôi Xin Một Vé Đi Tuổi Thơ (Give Me a Ticket to Childhood) was the most successful book in the history of the Vietnamese publishing industry with 400,000 copies sold and was translated into various languages.

The HCM City-based writer travelled to Hà Nội to receive the award and signed 100 books at the ceremony. 

 

Four Cricket Desire awards were given to primary school students Nguyễn Đới Chung Anh and Cao Khải An, teacher Nguyễn Chí Ngoãn, and musician Nguyễn Văn Chung. 

Ten-year-old Anh won the award for a series of paintings about COVID-19, and An, 12 years old, picked up the prize for a long story entitled Chuyện Của Bắp Ăn Mơ Và Xóm Đồi Rơm (Story about Bắp and Rơm Hill Hamlet).

From the southern province of Kiên Giang, primary school teacher Ngoãn took the award for his short stories Mộng Giang Hồ (Dream of Being Gangster), whilst Chung was awarded for his 12 new songs for children released last year. 

The annual non-profit awards aim to encourage compositions, art performances and entertainment programmes by children or for children.

"The awards were held during COVID-19 time and their success is meaningful to nurture the children’s souls," said Lê Xuân Thành, editor-in-chief of Thể Thao & Văn Hóa.

“In Việt Nam today, most awards are aimed at adults, while there is a shortage of national awards with high professionalism to promote literary works and art performances by children and for children,” he added.

The award ceremony is one of the activities to celebrate writer Tô Hoài's 100th birthday (September 27). 

The late writer (1920-2014) won the Hồ Chí Minh Prize for literature and arts and is well-known for several works, including Dế Mèn Phiêu Lưu Ký in 1941, O Chuột (Hunting Mice) in 1942 and Ba Người Khác (Three Others) in 2006.

Dế Mèn Phiêu Lưu Ký has been reprinted several times and in 37 languages, including English, French, Thai and Russian. — VNS 

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam gears up for SEA Games 31, ASEAN Para Games 11
Vietnam gears up for SEA Games 31, ASEAN Para Games 11
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  4 giờ trước 

The 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) is scheduled to be held from November 21 to December 2, 2021 in Hanoi and 10 nearby localities, heard a press conference in the capital city on September 29.

AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 confirmed for April 11-May 8, 2021
AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 confirmed for April 11-May 8, 2021
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21 giờ trước 

On September 25, the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) announced that the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 will be held from April 11 to May 8, 2021.

Dong Ngu village keeps water puppetry alive
Dong Ngu village keeps water puppetry alive
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/09/2020 

Dong Ngu village in Thuan Thanh district, Bac Ninh province, continues to draw crowds to its water puppet shows.

National Futsal Cup to return in October
National Futsal Cup to return in October
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19 giờ trước 

The second leg matches in the final round of the National Futsal HDBank Cup 2020 will be played in Ho Chi Minh City on October 1.

HBSO to stage concert of Liszt and Dvorak
HBSO to stage concert of Liszt and Dvorak
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/09/2020 

The HCMC Ballet, Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) will perform a concert of music by Liszt and Dvorak on Saturday, October 3 in the Saigon Opera House.

The perils of refashioning a musical icon
The perils of refashioning a musical icon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/09/2020 

Ha Le was already known in Vietnam’s underground music scene as a leading rapper, dancer, and choreographer. 

Exhibition opens at Craig Thomas Gallery depicting loneliness, isolation
Exhibition opens at Craig Thomas Gallery depicting loneliness, isolation
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/09/2020 

Painter Tuyen Nguyen on September 25 opened a solo exhibition portraying loneliness, especially during this period of social distancing, at the Craig Thomas Gallery in District 1, HCMC.

Precious photos of Vietnam preserved in Russia
Precious photos of Vietnam preserved in Russia
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  29/09/2020 

The documentary centre of the Russian News Agency TASS has a huge collection of photos taken over the course of a century, including those showing the country’s relations with other countries. 

Wedding rituals of the Bo Y
Wedding rituals of the Bo Y
YOUR VIETNAMicon  29/09/2020 

After spring dating, when cold wind begins to blow, young ethnic boys and girls in the northwest mountain region decide to get married.

Local cinemas urge VN film producers to release new films
Local cinemas urge VN film producers to release new films
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/09/2020 

Representatives of the country’s leading cinemas CJ CGV, Galaxy Cinema, Lotte Cinema and BHD Star Cineplex are urging film producers to release their movies in cinemas when COVID-19 becomes controlled well in Vietnam.

Thieves take risk to steal antiques in Saigon
Thieves take risk to steal antiques in Saigon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/09/2020 

Invaluable antiques at historical sites in HCM City have been stolen recently.

Entertainment Events on September 28-October 4
Entertainment Events on September 28-October 4
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/09/2020 

EXHIBITION 

Modern life taking shine off traditional folk toys
Modern life taking shine off traditional folk toys
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/09/2020 

As the Mid-Autumn Festival approaches, in the memories of many adults are gatherings where traditional cakes are eaten and simple but colourful folk toys are given to children.

Tomb house of the Co Tu
Tomb house of the Co Tu
YOUR VIETNAMicon  28/09/2020 

A tomb house built on the grave of a dead person is typical of folk belief of the Co Tu ethnic minority who live in Vietnam’s central region.

Spanish architect succumbs to Vietnam’s exotic charms
Spanish architect succumbs to Vietnam’s exotic charms
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/09/2020 

World-famous Spanish architect Salvador Perez Arroyo arrived in Vietnam back in 2009 and decided to stay in the country where he discovered an endless source of positive energy.

Long live the Rong house
Long live the Rong house
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/09/2020 

A variation of stilt-houses unique to the Central Highlands, a Rong house is a spacious gathering point in each village.

Portrait of an artist on a bridge
Portrait of an artist on a bridge
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/09/2020 

Passionate about painting since he was 11, Hanoian Nguyen Van Minh in Long Bien District has painted more than 6,000 pieces on the theme of love for the motherland, the country and its landscapes over the course of his 37 years as an artist.

Hanoi to host sixth Dragon Dance Festival 2020
Hanoi to host sixth Dragon Dance Festival 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/09/2020 

The sixth version of the Dragon Dance Festival is scheduled to get underway in Ly Thai To square on October 3 as part of a range of activities aimed at celebrating the 1,010th anniversary of Thang Long-Hanoi.

Five localities host national traditional music festival
Five localities host national traditional music festival
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/09/2020 

Ten HCM City art troupes are performing at the National Traditional Musical Instrumentalist and Ensembles Festival 2020.

Photo exhibition features career of veteran cải lương performer
Photo exhibition features career of veteran cải lương performer
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/09/2020 

A photo exhibition featuring the career of People’s Artist Minh Vuong, a leading artist of cải lương (reformed opera), a traditional genre of southern theatre, will open in HCM City this week.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 