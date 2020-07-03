Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
05/07/2020 02:42:54 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Artworks to be displayed in Ninh Binh

04/07/2020    13:27 GMT+7

An exhibition featuring artworks that resulted from a creativity camp will begin at Tam Coc Centre in Hoa Lu District in the northern province of Ninh Bình today.

Đồng Vọng Hoa Lư exhibition features worksby renowned Vietnamese sculptors nationwide. — Photo thethaovanhoa.vn

Organised by Đá Việt Hồng Quang Limited Company, the Đồng Vọng Hoa Lư exhibition showcases 18 sculptures made of stone from Ninh Bình Province, 19 traditional lacquer paintings and a series of paintings decorating the ceiling arches and two clusters of multi-material installations.

The works are the brainchildren of 13 renowned contemporary artists from many provinces, including two painters and 11 sculptors.

According to the organisers, the event aims to honour the traditional craft of stone carving in Ninh Vân Commune and create opportunities to exchange experience and develop skill between the artists and artisans from the commune.

The works will be exhibited for three months.

Earlier, Đá Việt Hồng Quang Limited Company organised a creativity camp also entitled Đồng Vọng Hoa Lư in which the participating artists worked with local artisans while experiencing local culture, studying the exhibiting areas, adjusting sketches and creating works from stone.

 

The sculptors created works at the workshop of the company in Ninh Vân Commune in co-ordination with local artisans and technicians from April 20 to May 31.

Hoa Lư District was the first capital of the central feudal state in Việt Nam, which preserves the imprints of the dynasties of Đinh, Tiền Lê and Lý and was the starting point of stabilising the capital in present-day Hà Nội. The district is also located in the centre of Tràng An world heritage site, endowed with many famous natural landscapes.

Ninh Vân Commune, located in Hoa Lư District, is renowned for traditional stone carving works created by skilled artisans, which are present in many historical and religious buildings nationwide.

In the past two decades, Ninh Vân traditional stone carving has strongly developed. The craft has not only brought about economic values ​​but also contributed to restoring the cultural identity of Hoa Lư ancient capital.

To promote the traditional craft of the region, an art and cultural programme has been launched by Hồng Quang Art & Gems Stone Centre, under Đá Việt Hồng Quang Limited Company, divided into several phases within 10 years.

The first phase started with the Đồng Vọng Hoa Lư creativity camp. — VNS

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam to join Army Games 2020 in Russia
Vietnam to join Army Games 2020 in Russia
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  2 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese Defence Ministry plans to send seven teams to compete in six categories at the International Army Games 2020 scheduled for mid-August in Russia.

32 Vietnamese racing drivers receive licences
32 Vietnamese racing drivers receive licences
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  2 giờ trước 

Thirty-two Vietnamese racing drivers received their racing licences during a ceremony in Hanoi on July 4.

Cai luong artists to stage new southern-style shows in Hanoi
Cai luong artists to stage new southern-style shows in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/07/2020 

Meritorious Artist-cai luong star Que Tran and her colleagues of HCM City will perform in two famous plays staged by the Vietnam Cai Luong Theatre in Hanoi. 

Fashion industry marks return with August show in Hue imperial citadel
Fashion industry marks return with August show in Hue imperial citadel
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/07/2020 

Designers Vu Ngoc and Son are set to launch a fashion show in Hue imperial citadel on August 17 to herald the return of the Vietnamese fashion industry following the novel coronavirus.

Angelina Jolie’s book published in Vietnamese
Angelina Jolie’s book published in Vietnamese
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/07/2020 

Personal journals that Angelina Jolie compiled while performing humanitarian relief efforts in Africa, Cambodia, Pakistan and Ecuador have been published in Vietnamese by Kim Dong Publishing House.

VN basketball season postponed again
VN basketball season postponed again
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/07/2020 

The organisers of the Vietnam Basketball Association (VBA) league have postponed the 2020 season yet again, this time until the end of the year, the national Vietnam Television has reported.

Ao Dai performance promotes Vietnam cultural heritage
Ao Dai performance promotes Vietnam cultural heritage
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/07/2020 

A performance with more than 1,000 Ao dai by 21 Vietnamese designers took place at the Temple of Literature in Hanoi recently. The program aims at honoring Ao dai as Vietnam’s intangible cultural heritage.

Local rock bands to perform at Lush Saigon
Local rock bands to perform at Lush Saigon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/07/2020 

 Hardcore Vietnam will host the underground music show Khet Party at Lush Saigon on July 19 with popular rock and heavy music bands and rappers in HCM City.

Van Quyet wins AFC award for incredible acrobatic goal
Van Quyet wins AFC award for incredible acrobatic goal
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/07/2020 

Nguyen Van Quyet’s stunning strike for Hanoi FC against Ceres Negros FC of the Philippines back in 2017 has been named the best acrobatic goal scored in an Asian continental tournament, as announced by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

Organising board for SEA Games 31, Para Games 11 established
Organising board for SEA Games 31, Para Games 11 established
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/07/2020 

The national steering committee for the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) and the 11th Southeast Asian Para Games (Para Games 11) has decided to establish an organising board for the two tournaments.

Fashioning shoes one step at a time
Fashioning shoes one step at a time
FEATUREicon  02/07/2020 

If you want to get to know the person you’re talking to, take a look at the shoes they’re wearing. They can tell a great deal about the elegance of the woman who chose them.

New tuong shows feature young artists
New tuong shows feature young artists
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/07/2020 

Huynh Long Tuong (classical drama), a newly opened private art troupe in HCM City, will offer a series of new shows featuring young artists next week. 

Exhibition marking 130th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh opens
Exhibition marking 130th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh opens
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/07/2020 

An exhibition shedding light on President Ho Chi Minh’s life and career is being held at the Ho Chi Minh City University of Culture by the Ho Chi Minh Museum.

HCM City ready to host Vietnam Junior Fashion Week 2020
HCM City ready to host Vietnam Junior Fashion Week 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/07/2020 

Vietnam Junior Fashion Week 2020 (VJFW 2020) is scheduled to take place in Ho Chi Minh City from July 4 to July 5.

Vietnamese team to compete at Online Chess Olympiad
Vietnamese team to compete at Online Chess Olympiad
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/07/2020 

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) announced on June 30 the launch of the FIDE Online Olympiad, a new major team competition which will be taking place online from July 22 to August 30.

Music gives people positive energy
Music gives people positive energy
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/07/2020 

Vietnamese singer Trong Hieu has released a song featuring 17 international artists including Germany Idol 2019 Davin Herbruggen and the winner of Malta X-Factor 2019 Michela Pace.

Costume designs for Khanh Van at Miss Universe 2020 feature local culture
Costume designs for Khanh Van at Miss Universe 2020 feature local culture
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/07/2020 

A design contest aimed at selecting a suitable national costume for Khanh Van at the upcoming Miss Universe 2020 pageant is proving popular, 

Exhibition gathers young Vietnamese artists nationwide
Exhibition gathers young Vietnamese artists nationwide
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/07/2020 

Over 50 artworks by 29 young Vietnamese artists are on display at an exhibition that is being held at 16 Ngo Quyen Exhibition House.

Rap Viet TV show seeks best rappers in Vietnam
Rap Viet TV show seeks best rappers in Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/07/2020 

Six big names of the Vietnamese underground music scene are taking part in a reality TV music show called Rap Viet to find the next best rapper in Vietnam.

HCM City: a familiar yet challenging subject for movies
HCM City: a familiar yet challenging subject for movies
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/07/2020 

Many filmmakers agree that HCM City is a good subject for a film but also acknowledge that it can be challenging to capture the essence of the place well enough to impress audiences.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 