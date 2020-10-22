ASEAN 2020: Exhibition on ASEAN traditional costumes opens in Hanoi

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, in collaboration with embassies of ASEAN countries in Vietnam, held an exhibition of ASEAN traditional costumes in Hanoi on October 21.

The event is meant to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the ASEAN Community and Vietnam’s holding of the ASEAN Chairmanship 2020. It will last till October 28.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ta Quang Dong said the event is meant to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the ASEAN Community and Vietnam’s holding of the ASEAN Chairmanship 2020.

It is also to introduce culture, lifestyle and people of ASEAN member states through the beauty of traditional costumes, strengthen mutual understanding among the peoples in the region, and contribute to expanding economic, investment and tourism cooperation.

ASEAN traditional costumes are introduced at the exhibition’s opening ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Visitors to the exhibition (Photo: VNA)

