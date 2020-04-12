Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
ASEAN Club Championship cancelled

 
 
13/04/2020    06:33 GMT+7

The 2020 ASEAN Club Championship has been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) confirmed.

ASEAN Club Championship cancelled
Hano FC players during a 2020 V.League 1 match. The team has lost the chance to compete at the ASEAN Club Championship after the tournament was cancelled. Photo of VPF

The event, run by the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF), was scheduled to take place for the first time in Thailand from May to November.

The tournament was to feature 12 teams, with two each from Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam and one each from Myanmar and Singapore.

Clubs from Brunei, the Philippines, Laos, Cambodia, and Timor-Leste would have taken part in play-off matches to vie for the two remaining berths.

The winner was set to walk away with US$500,000.

 

Vietnam’s representatives at the events were to be V.League 1 champions Hanoi FC and their runners-up HCM City FC.

However, due to the spread of the deadly virus, the organisers decided to delay it to next year.

The VFF on Friday reported that the AFF sent a letter to members about the cancellation of the tournament as the pandemic is ongoing and has not been controlled well yet. VNS

Vietnamese teams to compete in ASEAN Club Championship 2020

Vietnamese teams to compete in ASEAN Club Championship 2020

The inaugural ASEAN Club Championship (ACC) 2020 is scheduled to take place from May to November, 2020, as announced by the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF).

 
 

Latest news

