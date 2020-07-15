ASEAN Film Week 2020 to come to Vietnam's three largest cities

The ASEAN Film Week 2020 will be held in Hanoi, Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City from July 18-26, screening nine movies.

The opening ceremony will take place at the National Cinema Centre in Hanoi on July 18.

During the week, films from each ASEAN member will be introduced to audiences, including Hanh phuc cua me (Mother’s happiness), Ranggau, Thousand Incarnations of Brunei, Young Love of Cambodia, Aruna Dan Lidahnya of Indonesia, and Expiration Date of Laos, Ejen Ali the Movie of Malaysia, Women of the Weeping River of the Philippines, The Wayang Kids of Singapore and App War of Thailand.

The regional event will be organised by the Vietnamese Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism as part of celebrations to mark the country’s 2020 ASEAN Chairmanship.

It is also to promote the land, people and culture of Vietnam.