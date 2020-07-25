Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
ASEAN Film Week 2020 underway in Da Nang

25/07/2020    23:32 GMT+7

Eight feature films and a cartoon produced by ASEAN member countries are being screened in Hanoi, HCM City, and the central city of Da Nang until July 27 as part of ASEAN Film Week 2020.


The nine films are “Ranggau, Thousand Incarnations” from Brunei, “Young Love” from Cambodia, “Aruna Dan Lidahnya” from Indonesia, “Expiration Date” from Laos, “Ejen Ali the Movie” from Malaysia, “Women of the Weeping River” from the Philippines, “The Wayang Kids” from Singapore, “App War” from Thailand, and “The Happiness of a Mother” from Vietnam.

 

Directed by Pham Huynh Dong, “The Happiness of a Mother” is the moving story of a mother with terminal cancer. She tries her best to help her little son, who is diagnosed with autism.

The film week is among a series of activities to celebrate Vietnam’s ASEAN Chairmanship 2020 and aims to introduce images, landscapes, and cultural values of ASEAN member nations to Vietnamese audience and of Vietnam to international viewers./.VNA

 
 

.
Ho Ngoc Ha set to judge Asian singing competition
Ho Ngoc Ha set to judge Asian singing competition
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  4 giờ trước 

Singer-model Ho Ngoc Ha will link up with singer-songwriter Thanh Bui as they represent Vietnam as judges in the first version of Asian Dream, a reality singing competition which aims to provide a platform for talent from across Asia.

Elderly woman registers to compete at Miss Vietnam 2020
Elderly woman registers to compete at Miss Vietnam 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  6 giờ trước 

A 59-year-old woman in Hanoi has registered to compete at Miss Vietnam 2020.

Photo exhibition opens door to Colombia
Photo exhibition opens door to Colombia
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  6 giờ trước 

A photo exhibition themed ‘A window to Colombia: The Black Line’ was held by the Colombian Embassy in Vietnam on July 23 in Hanoi.

Singer releases album to pay tribute to fallen soldiers
Singer releases album to pay tribute to fallen soldiers
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16 giờ trước 

Apart from the sweet and touching voice, singer Huyen Trang has made an impression for her acting in the latest music video dedicated to fallen soldiers ahead the War Invalids’ and Martyrs’ Day (July 27).

War items on display at Nghe An Museum
War items on display at Nghe An Museum
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/07/2020 

Nghe An Museum has opened an exhibition displaying items related to Vietnam’s revolutionary wars from July 21 to December on the occasion of the 73rd anniversary of Vietnam's War Invalids and Martyrs Day.

ASEAN football stars encourage healthy lifestyle amidst COVID-19
ASEAN football stars encourage healthy lifestyle amidst COVID-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/07/2020 

Football stars across the 10 ASEAN member states have taken part in #BeActive videos to encourage people in the region to stay healthy and active amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.

Thanh Hoa draw with HAGL
Thanh Hoa draw with HAGL
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/07/2020 

Thanh Hoa played out a goalless draw with Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) in the V.League 1 on Thursday.

Colombia landscapes featured in photo exhibition
Colombia landscapes featured in photo exhibition
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/07/2020 

An exhibition featuring nearly 40 photos on a famed mountain area of Colombia by photographer Jorge Coque Gamboa will open in downtown Hanoi on July 24.

Book on Vietnam’s sea, island sovereignty released in Japan
Book on Vietnam’s sea, island sovereignty released in Japan
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  24/07/2020 

A book on Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) Archipelagoes has been translated into Japanese by Professor Kazutaka Hashimoto from the Kanto Gakuin University and released in the country.

AFC meeting suggests solutions to help Asian football recover
AFC meeting suggests solutions to help Asian football recover
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/07/2020 

The Executive Committee of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) convened an online meeting on July 23, seeking ways to help the regional football recover from COVID-19 impact.

From Russia with love for Vietnamese folk songs
From Russia with love for Vietnamese folk songs
FEATUREicon  23/07/2020 

Hearing them sing the Vietnamese folk song Bèo Dạt Mây Trôi (Floating Water Ferns and Wandering Clouds) would leave any listener holding their breath as it is so sweet.

Vietnam to host 40 sports at SEA Games 31
Vietnam to host 40 sports at SEA Games 31
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/07/2020 

Athletes will compete in up to 40 different sports when Vietnam hosts the Southeast Asia (SEA) Games in Hanoi next year.

Fascinating murals on show in Hanoi
Fascinating murals on show in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/07/2020 

A group of young volunteers and teachers are transforming plain walls on a dyke on the outskirts of Hanoi capital into beautiful murals which showcase the nature, history, and daily life of the local area.

Hanoi’s world-record mural road to be expanded
Hanoi’s world-record mural road to be expanded
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/07/2020 

Hanoi authorities have approved the expansion of the ceramic mosaic mural road in principle which will reach Nhat Ban Bridge.

Australian gymnastics: Former athletes speak out on 'abuse' culture
Australian gymnastics: Former athletes speak out on 'abuse' culture
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/07/2020 

Gymnastics Australia vows "change" after dozens of ex-athletes share stories of mental and physical abuse.

Colourful headdresses of ethnic girls in mountainous region
Colourful headdresses of ethnic girls in mountainous region
YOUR VIETNAMicon  23/07/2020 

Headdresses are considered an indispensable part of the outfits worn by ethnic girls in the country’s northwestern mountainous region, highlighting the traditions of the various different ethnic groups that live in the area.

U19 team to play fixtures in Namangan at AFC U19 Championship
U19 team to play fixtures in Namangan at AFC U19 Championship
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/07/2020 

The Vietnam U19 men’s national football team are set to compete at the upcoming AFC U19 Championship 2020 finals with games taking place in Namangan city, Uzbekistan, between October 14 and October 31.

Wartime diaries’ authors, characters gather in Hanoi
Wartime diaries’ authors, characters gather in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/07/2020 

The authors and historical witnesses involving in a series of the most popular wartime diaries gathered in Hanoi on July 22 on the occasion of the 73rd War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day (July 27).

Works of 24 sculptors go on display in HCM City
Works of 24 sculptors go on display in HCM City
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/07/2020 

A sculpture exhibition featuring the latest works by 24 artists is on display at the HCM City Fine Arts Association.

HBSO offers Ballet Kieu, chamber music this week
HBSO offers Ballet Kieu, chamber music this week
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/07/2020 

The HCM City Ballet and Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) will stage Ballet Kieu on July 23 and 24, and a chamber music concert on July 25.

