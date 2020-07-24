ASEAN football stars encourage healthy lifestyle amidst COVID-19

Football stars across the 10 ASEAN member states have taken part in #BeActive videos to encourage people in the region to stay healthy and active amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.

Midfielder Do Hung Dung will represent the Vietnamese football team to make the videos

Aiming to deliver the key message of “We are diverse, but if we stick together, we are stronger. Be active today, tomorrow and always!”, the videos feature ASEAN football celebrities talking about the theme in their local languages.

Midfielder Do Hung Dung and striker Cu Huynh Nhu, who recently won the Vietnamese Golden Ball award for player of the year, hosted Vietnam’s #BeActive video.

The videos are set to be released on the social media channels of the ASEAN Secretariat, FIFA, ASEAN member states and their respective national football associations.

They are part of a joint campaign between the ASEAN and the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), which consists of a series of videos to raise awareness on physical fitness, sanitation and hygiene, and mental health and well-being.

The campaign marked the first initiative for ASEAN and FIFA since their signing of a cooperation agreement in November 2019 on the sidelines of the 35th ASEAN Summit in Bangkok. Prioritised areas of the agreement include the promotion of healthy and active lifestyles, FIFA’s Football for Schools Programme, and professional capacity-building in relation to safety and security at football matches.

ASEAN comprises Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, which have a combined population of 630 million and legions of football fans./. VNA