ASEAN soul showcased at graphic arts exhibition

The third ASEAN Graphic Arts Exhibition has just opened in Hanoi as an art event to strengthen mutual understanding between ASEAN members.

Addressing the opening ceremony on Friday, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ta Quang Dong said this is also a chance for Vietnamese artists and their colleagues in ASEAN nations to exchange and introduce new achievements in composing art and graphic design in the region, highlighting cultures, countries and people among members of ASEAN and offering a chance for international audiences to enjoy works by contemporary artists.

Viewers at the event. — VNA/VNS Photo Hoang Hieu

The organising board has received over 340 works by 182 artists from ten ASEAN member nations.

The jury, which consists of experts from Vietnam, Thailand and Japan, has selected 117 works by 84 artists to exhibit here in Hanoi.

The works are in various genres like paintings carved on wood, rubber, metal and prints on stone, wood, metal and collagraphy. They feature various subjects like daily life, people, landscapes, peace, solidarity, friendship and co-operation.

Eleven of the best works were awarded including one first prize for a Thai artist; two second prizes (for Thai and Vietnamese artists); three third prizes (by Philippine, Thai and Vietnamese painters), and five encouragement prizes.

Deputy Minister Dong said the event is a meaningful activity for this year, when Vietnam chairs ASEAN.

Painter Nguyen Nghia Phuong, head of the Graphic Faculty, Vietnam Fine Arts University, and vice chairman of the jury, said this exhibition gathered multi-dimensional paintings, which can be seen by viewers through interesting angles.

“That’s the new feature in comparison with the previous two exhibitions,” he said.

Prof Takeshi Hara, from Tokyo Art and Design University, said he was surprised at the variety of works sent to the jury in terms of techniques and ways of expression.

“I like delicate techniques applied by artists at the event,” he added.

Visual artist Vu Bach Lien, a member of the jury, said through the events year by year, she has seen the development of quality, cultural cooperation and skill to combine ways of expressions in works by ASEAN artists.

Set of paintings which won first prize by Thai artist Chakrit Lapaudomloet. Photo courtesy of organisers

“Yet they still keep individuality and national identity,” she commented. “Their works express individual conflicts in modern society. They express their responsibilities to the surrounding world and their desires for a better future.”

Prof Pongdej Chaiyakut, another member of the jury from Chiang Mai University, Thailand, highly appreciated the event despite the global pandemic.

“This proves that the organising board and artists have been very active and have a great connection with art,” he said.

“The event has gathered more artists from more countries over time. I hope that the Vietnam ASEAN Graphic Art Competition will become a criterion for the printed painting sector and a regular event of the ASEAN graphic art sector.”

Work titled "Isolation" by Nguyen Duc Hanh (Vietnam) won second prize. Photo courtesy of organisers

The event, the third of its kind, was co-hosted by the culture ministry's Fine Arts, Photography and Exhibition Department, embassies of ASEAN countries in Vietnam and Vietnamese embassies in ASEAN nations.

It will run at the Vincom Contemporary Art Centre, 72 Nguyen Trai, Thanh Xuan District, Hanoi till November 15. VNS