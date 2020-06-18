Asian Football Federation refuses Vietnam proposal to host AFF Cup 2020

The Asian Football Federation (AFF) has turned down a proposal by Vietnam to organise the AFF Cup 2020.

At a recent online meeting held by AFF, some member countries proposed that the tournament could be held in one or two nations this year due to the on-going virus outbreak.

The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) said that Vietnam could be a host of the tournament, given its demonstrated success in containing the pandemic.



However, the Malaysian Vocketfc website has just said that AFF has decided to continue the format introduced since 2018. Instead each team will play two matches at home and two others at the rivals' countries in the group stage.



AFF believed that the Covid-19 pandemic could be contained by the end of this year and hoped that the tournament would continue to be held in many countries to spread the atmosphere across the region.



The AFF Cup had introduced the new format of having home and away matches for each team from the group stage to the final in the 2018 edition, when Vietnam won the title.



Vietnam is the only country in Southeast Asia to have resumed competitive football with crowds. Dtinews

