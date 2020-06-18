Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Asian Football Federation refuses Vietnam proposal to host AFF Cup 2020

 
 
20/06/2020    16:37 GMT+7

The Asian Football Federation (AFF) has turned down a proposal by Vietnam to organise the AFF Cup 2020.

At a recent online meeting held by AFF, some member countries proposed that the tournament could be held in one or two nations this year due to the on-going virus outbreak.

 

The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) said that Vietnam could be a host of the tournament, given its demonstrated success in containing the pandemic.

However, the Malaysian Vocketfc website has just said that AFF has decided to continue the format introduced since 2018. Instead each team will play two matches at home and two others at the rivals' countries in the group stage.

AFF believed that the Covid-19 pandemic could be contained by the end of this year and hoped that the tournament would continue to be held in many countries to spread the atmosphere across the region.

The AFF Cup had introduced the new format of having home and away matches for each team from the group stage to the final in the 2018 edition, when Vietnam won the title.

Vietnam is the only country in Southeast Asia to have resumed competitive football with crowds. Dtinews

Other News

.
Ngoc Hoa, a volleyball pioneer of Vietnam
Ngoc Hoa, a volleyball pioneer of Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  6 giờ trước 

Nguyen Thi Ngoc Hoa can't stand still throughout a match. She walks along the court and screams, telling players to take the right positions and what shots to make.

Vietnamese nature pressed in books
Vietnamese nature pressed in books
PHOTOSicon  8 giờ trước 

By carefully putting dried flowers, leaves and grass between pages, Hoa la co (Flowers, leaves and grass) workshop has created nature books that have made an impression on international visitors.

Sam Son street carnival attracts over 80 European dancers
Sam Son street carnival attracts over 80 European dancers
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  9 giờ trước 

More than 80 European dancers will take part in a street carnival as part of the Sam Son Sea Festival 2020, scheduled to take place between June 26-27 in the north-central coastal province of Thanh Hoa.

Classical music group to present “Summer” concert
Classical music group to present “Summer” concert
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10 giờ trước 

The Mai House Philharmonic will hold a “Summer” concert at Mai House on June 27. File photo from the group’s Facebook page

Concert in memory of famous songwriter Trinh Cong Son
Concert in memory of famous songwriter Trinh Cong Son
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21 giờ trước 

Dozens of singers and musicians will perform 20 songs by the late songwriter Trinh Cong Son at a concert to be held in Hanoi next week.  

Musicians perform to thank COVID-19 fighters
Musicians perform to thank COVID-19 fighters
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/06/2020 

Vietnam's three biggest orchestras will perform together in a concert at Vietnam National Academy of Music (VNAM)'s Grand Hall today (June 19). 

Beauty queens return to fashion show following COVID-19 epidemic
Beauty queens return to fashion show following COVID-19 epidemic
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/06/2020 

H’Hen Nie, a Top 5 finisher at Miss Universe 2018, was joined by many beauty queens as they returned to the stage for a fashion show held in HCM City following a long suspension to all entertainment activities for the COVID-19 fight.

Keedron Bryant: Warner Records signs black protest singer, 12
Keedron Bryant: Warner Records signs black protest singer, 12
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/06/2020 

Keedron Bryant's song I Just Wanna Live was posted one day after the death of George Floyd.

Foreign media hails Vietnam schoolgirl’s effort to create art from chaos
Foreign media hails Vietnam schoolgirl’s effort to create art from chaos
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/06/2020 

Renowned media outlet Reuters of the UK has recently published an article titled “Vietnamese schoolgirl creates art from the chaos of the coronavirus”, 

Famous cai luong play on love and crime restaged
Famous cai luong play on love and crime restaged
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/06/2020 

The cai luong (reformed opera) play Tướng Cướp Bạch Hải Đường (Bandit Bach Hai Duong), a production by well-known scriptwriter Nguyen Huynh, will be restaged in a new version 61 years after its premiere.

Beekeeping in Ca Mau recognised as national intangible heritage
Beekeeping in Ca Mau recognised as national intangible heritage
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/06/2020 

Traditional beekeeping in U Minh and Tran Van Thoi districts in the southernmost province of Ca Mau was recently recognised as a national intangible heritage by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Old soldier preserves ethnic folk music
Old soldier preserves ethnic folk music
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/06/2020 

Luong Xuan Dan, a veteran of the Tay ethnic group in Yen Son District in northern mountainous province of Tuyen Quang, has an endless passion for local folk music.

Hue Festival to bring visitors new tourism experience: organisers
Hue Festival to bring visitors new tourism experience: organisers
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/06/2020 

The organisers of the Hue Festival have just announced the main activities taking place at the 11th Hue Festival, which will be held between August 28 and September 2.

U19 footballers gather ahead of AFC U19 Championship finals
U19 footballers gather ahead of AFC U19 Championship finals
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/06/2020 

Head coach of the Vietnam U19 men’s national team Philippe Troussier has called up a large squad of 29 footballers in preparation for the upcoming AFC U19 Championship 2020 finals which are set to get underway in Uzbekistan between October 14-31.

The wind named Vu Phong still blows
The wind named Vu Phong still blows
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/06/2020 

It's not out of the ordinary for old players to thrive in Vietnamese football and the likes of Dinh Xuan Viet (37 years old) of Nam Dinh and midfielder Le Tan Tai (36 years old) of Hong Linh Ha Tinh are still solid performers.

Nearly 2,000 to participate in Tien Phong Marathon 2020
Nearly 2,000 to participate in Tien Phong Marathon 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/06/2020 

Nearly 2,000 Vietnamese and foreign people will participate in the Tien Phong Marathon National Championship.

Park Hang-seo number 2 football coach in Southeast Asia
Park Hang-seo number 2 football coach in Southeast Asia
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/06/2020 

The head coach of the Thailand national football team Kiatisuk Senamuang has surpassed Park Hang-seo of Vietnam to be named as the most successful national team coach in ASEAN of the past decade, announced by AFF website.

Vietnam Press Museum ready to open
Vietnam Press Museum ready to open
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/06/2020 

A number of rare items and documents which mark significant events in the history of the Vietnamese revolutionary press are set to be showcased to guests at the first-ever Vietnam Press Museum in Hanoi.

Spanish cuisine to be popularised in Hanoi
Spanish cuisine to be popularised in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/06/2020 

People in Hanoi will have an opportunity to explore Spanish cuisine at the World Tapa Day to be held in the capital on June 20.

Two exhibitions open at HCMC's Factory Contemporary Arts Centre
Two exhibitions open at HCMC's Factory Contemporary Arts Centre
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/06/2020 

Two solo exhibitions of artists Huong Ngo and Thy Nguyen will open at the Factory Contemporary Arts Centre on June 19.

