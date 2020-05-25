Asian media left greatly impressed by return of Vietnamese football

A number of Asian media agencies have noted their great appreciation upon seeing the successful return of Vietnamese football following a long break caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Vietnamese football announced its successful return with Nam Dinh FC running out 2-0 winners over HAGL FC at the Thien Truong stadium on May 23 in the opening match of the National Cup.

The official website of the Asian Football Confederation published an article outlining the events of the match, saying “Competitive action returned to Vietnam at the weekend with the 2020 Vietnamese Cup getting underway as the Southeast Asian nation became the first in ASEAN to resume after the COVID-19 enforced hiatus.”

“While a number of top-flight clubs, including holders Hanoi FC, will not join until the second round, the tournament began on May 23 with Nam Dinh FC running out 2-0 winners over Hoang Anh Gia Lai in a battle between two V.League 1 sides,” the article added.

Yonhap News Agency of the Republic of Korea stated that the most notable aspect of the match between Nam Dinh FC and HAGL FC was the presence of passionate fans inside the stadium.

In total, approximately 10,000 tickets were sold for the game, equivalent to half of the stadium’s capacity, with this match being the first to permit supporters to enter stadium following the end of the ban on mass events as part of efforts to tackle the COVID-19, the Korean news agency stressed.

The Thai version of Goal newspaper likens the Nam Dinh FC vs HAGL FC match to a footballing party held to mark the nation’s successful efforts in combatting the COVID-19 epidemic.

Moreover, those attending the fixture followed rules regarding the wearing of face masks, the use of hand sanitiser, and being under the watchful eye 500 security staff present at the game, Goal wrote.

Prestigious Thai newspaper Siamsports were delighted about the quality atmosphere on show at the Thien Truong stadium, with thousands of fans waiting in a long queue ahead of the match, with Vietnam ultimately becoming the first Southeast Asian country to re-organise its sporting competitions after being successful in the COVID-19 fight. VOV