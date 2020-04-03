Asian website unveils top 5 Vietnamese football prospects

Renowned Asian sports website Sports442 has published an article detailing a number of leading young Vietnamese talents who may go on to have an impact on the national football team in the future.

According to Sports442, the country’s top 5 leading footballing talents are Nguyen Thanh Khoi of HAGL FC, Tran Manh Quynh of SLNA FC, Vo Nguyen Hoang and Huynh Cong Den of PVF FC, and Bui Tien Sinh of Viettel FC.

Sports442 believes that these talented individuals will help Vietnamese football progress to a higher level and will give the country a better chance of one day making it to the World Cup, the biggest football tournament on the planet.

Topping the list is 19-year-old Nguyen Thanh Khoi who is already being touted as a future leader for his club side HAGL FC in the same style as more experienced players such as Xuan Truong or Tuan Anh.

Nguyen Thanh Khoi of HAGL FC

“Thanh Khoi has an aggressive style of play but he is gentle on the ball with the ability to escape pressing tactics of opposition teams. In addition, he also possesses modern tactical vision and match-changing passes,” the article states.

Following in second is Tran Manh Quynh who the article notes was, “The number one talent of U19 Song Lam Nghe An in the U19 National Finals last year. His forte is as an attacking midfielder on the left although he can also play well as a striker. He is fast and has very skillful feet.”

Tran Manh Quynh of SLNA FC

Vo Nguyen Hoang of PVF FC is listed in third spot. “Coach Park Hang-seo once called Nguyen Hoang into the Vietnam U22 team to prepare for the 30th SEA Games. Although he did not make the final squad, his future is extremely bright for such a young boy,” Sports442 notes.

Vo Nguyen Hoang of PVF FC

Binh Dinh-born Huynh Cong Den of PVF FC is placed fourth on Sports442’s list. With the article describing him as, “Being originally an attacking midfielder, he gradually found out his forte is to play in the centre of the pitch.”

Huynh Cong Den of PVF FC

“His height makes it easier to confront taller opponents on the field. His ability to work in narrow spaces and extremely good decision making helps Cong To’s team play smoothly”.

The final name on the list is Bui Tien Sinh of Viettel FC. “Possessing a strong body, Tien Sinh bears the qualities of a leader. He impressed by scoring three goals for U18 Vietnam at the U18 International Championship in Hong Kong in 2019.

Bui Tien Sinh of Viettel FC

“In the near future, Tien Sinh will soon be promoted to Viettel's first team and will become an important part of the team like the senior players Bui Tien Dung and Nguyen Hoang Duc” the article concludes.

VOV/Sports442