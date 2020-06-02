Tuan Chau Sunset Triathlon to open in August

The Tuan Chau Sunset Bay Triathlon 2020 will be held on August 1 on the Tuan Chau Islands, Quang Ninh Province.

Athletes compete at last year's Tuan Chau Sunset Bay Triathlon. -- Photo: sunsetbaytriathlon.vn

The second edition is scheduled three months earlier than last year, just several weeks after the easing of social distancing regulations.

Athletes will compete in a 1.5km swim, 40km bike and 10km run in the afternoon to sunset, a unique time compared to other triathlons in Vietnam.

This year's race is expected to feature national team athletes such as Nguyen Thi Phuong Trinh, Cao Ngoc Ha and Pham Thuy Vi.

Last year, more than 300 athletes from 18 nations and territories took part in the event. VNS

Challenge Vietnam 2020 to take place in September The third Challenge Vietnam 2020 will take place in Nha Trang city, Khanh Hòa province, on September 13.