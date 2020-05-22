Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Athletes to run again at Speed Cup in HCM City

 
 
22/05/2020    19:14 GMT+7

The Thống Nhất Speed Cup will be the first professional athletics tournament held in Vietnam after the easing of social distancing.

Athletes to run again at Speed Cup in HCM City

SEA Games champion Nguyen Thi Oanh of Bac Giang Province will compete at the Thống Nhất Speed Cup in HCM City early next month. 

The event on June 8-14 will be held in HCM City and is expected to lure top national athletes such as SEA Games champions Nguyen Thi Oanh (Bac Giang), Quach Cong Lich and Quach Thi Lan (Thanh Hoa), Le Tu Chinh (HCM City), Nguyen Thi Huyen and Dinh Thi Bich (Nam Dinh).

Athletes will compete in 31 categories ranging from running to throwing and jumping.

Organisers will also set up events for junior athletes.

 

The Speed Cup is one of the largest local athletics events, is normally held each April and is a chance for athletes to catch the eyes of national scouts.  VNS

Le Tu Chinh and her dream of securing title “Queen of Speed in Southeast Asia”

Le Tu Chinh and her dream of securing title “Queen of Speed in Southeast Asia”

22-year-old track and field athlete Le Tu Chinh will attend the 30th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in the Philippines later this year. Her goal is to secure the title “Queen of Speed in Southeast Asia”.

Runner Oanh voted Vietnam’s top athlete

Runner Oanh voted Vietnam’s top athlete

Runner Nguyen Thi Oanh has been honoured as Vietnam's top athlete of 2019 thanks to her outstanding performances at the 30th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in the Philippines.

 
 

