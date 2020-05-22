Athletes to run again at Speed Cup in HCM City

The Thống Nhất Speed Cup will be the first professional athletics tournament held in Vietnam after the easing of social distancing.

SEA Games champion Nguyen Thi Oanh of Bac Giang Province will compete at the Thống Nhất Speed Cup in HCM City early next month.

The event on June 8-14 will be held in HCM City and is expected to lure top national athletes such as SEA Games champions Nguyen Thi Oanh (Bac Giang), Quach Cong Lich and Quach Thi Lan (Thanh Hoa), Le Tu Chinh (HCM City), Nguyen Thi Huyen and Dinh Thi Bich (Nam Dinh).

Athletes will compete in 31 categories ranging from running to throwing and jumping.

Organisers will also set up events for junior athletes.

The Speed Cup is one of the largest local athletics events, is normally held each April and is a chance for athletes to catch the eyes of national scouts. VNS

