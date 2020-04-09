Autistic children display paintings online

An online painting exhibition on Facebook fanpage ToheFun tells emotional stories about life of seven autism children.

A painting by Pham Binh Minh

This is a special experience to see some of 36 paintings by Van Minh Duc, Pham Binh Minh, Lee Nguyen Sahae, Hoang Anh Thang, Pham Khoi Nguyen, Do Bach Duong and Ha Dinh Chi.

Almost the paintings are about cattle or wild animals such as deer and elephants which are drawn by rustic lines. Plus, small and lovely sculptures are made with soaring imagination and bright and cheerful colours.

"It is easy to find that the children world is very rich," said photojournalist Viet Van. "Minh draws the horns beautifully which are friendly without sharpness. Sometimes they look like a branch of leaves."

Minh, 16 years old learns painting in To He for three years. He likes specially to colour brown, black and yellow in his paintings.

Small artworks by Pham Binh Minh

Duc is the oldest student at To He. He is 26 years old and has spent nine years learning and working part time at To He. His paintings are impressive to combine contrast colours.

Lee Nguyen SaeHae is the youngest. He was born in 2011. His paintings feature a world of colours and cute characters. He likes to study new and unique subjects.

To He is a social enterprise that provides a creative learning playground for disadvantaged children to play and learn in a different academic setting.

"We have had 14 years with children with autism and we find that autism is not a defect," said Nguyen Thi Hai Yen, To He communication manager.

"Our little artists have amirable unique talent. They are not only our friends but they are our teachers helping us to see love, patience and warm from their pure souls."

16-year old Pham Khoi Nguyen and his painting. Photos courtesy of To He

This is the first time the exhibition is held online due to COVID-19 as a part of Light it Up Blue, a campaign spearheaded by the organisation Autism Speaks that aims to foster understanding and acceptance for those with autism.

April is considered as the Month of Awareness of Autism. At this time, the Light it Up Blue campaign will take place around the world with a variety of activities to raise public awareness about the syndrome, as well as helping people with autism to integrate, have social interaction and better life.

Staying at home, people can see paintings by the little artists at https://www.facebook.com/ToheFun/. VNS

Art exhibition by children with autism opens in Hanoi An art exhibition by children with autism opened in Hanoi on Wednesday.