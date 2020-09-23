Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
24/09/2020 12:38:01 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Back to childhood with activities celebrating Mid-Autumn Festival in Hanoi

24/09/2020    12:31 GMT+7

The Mid-Autumn Festival seems different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The atmosphere is less boisterous and fewer events are being held, but people can still enjoy various festive activities at major locations in Hanoi.

Back to childhood with activities celebrating Mid-Autumn Festival in Hanoi
Children enjoy making traditional toys, tò he (colourful figurines made from glutinous rice dough), during Mid-Autumn Festival. Photo courtesy of the Vietnam Exhibition Centre for Culture and Art

Thang Long Imperial Citadel

One of the more familiar addresses for children to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival is Thang Long Imperial Citadel, where the Colourful Full Moon programme will be organised on September 26-27.

According to the organisers, the programme aims to offer children interesting activities to enjoy a meaningful and memorable Mid-Autumn Festival, but also appeal to adults with memories of their childhoods.

Colourful Full Moon includes a variety of activities such as watching and helping artisans to make traditional lanterns and toys like star lanterns, paper masks or tò he (colourful figurines made from glutinous rice dough); watching dragon dances and making moon cakes.

Renowned historian Le Van Lan will deliver a talk about the Mid-Autumn Festival during the Le Trinh dynasty (1558-1786) viewed from a cultural and historical perspective. According to him, the traditional games of the Mid-Autumn Festival in the present day have included many improvements, combining both traditional and modern elements to create new vitality.

Additionally, children and tourists can also release flower-shaped lanterns onto the river within the archaeological site on 18 Hoang Dieu Street.

Another new feature of this year’s festival at Thang Long Imperial Citadel will be a virtual celebration that can viewed at trungbayonline.hoangthanhthanglong.vn.

Pedestrian streets

Mid-Autumn Festival in the Old Quarter 2020 will take place on the capital city's popular walking streets from September 17 to October 1.

The programme is being organised by Dong Xuan Joint Stock Company in coordination with the UNESCO Centre for the Reservation and Development of Culture of Vietnam. It aims to honour the tangible and intangible cultural values ​​of Hanoi as well as introduce and promote the cultural features of the children's festival celebrations in Hanoi’s Old Quarter.

Besides cultural activities, folk games and traditional crafts, the highlight of the event will be an art performance on Saturday night, September 26 with the participation of 50 children.

Vietnam Exhibition Centre for Culture and Art

 

A lantern parade with the participation of nearly 400 children from across Hanoi will be held within the Mid-Autumn Festival at the Vietnam Exhibition Centre for Culture and Art located at 2 Hoa Lu Street from September 28 to October 1.

Children will be entertained with various activities like lion dancing, calligraphy, making traditional Dong Ho paintings and many exciting traditional games like tug-of-war or rồng rắn lên mây (snake and dragon flies through the clouds) with prizes on offer for the winners.

Vietnam Museum of Ethnology

An address that has truly offered an authentic atmosphere for the traditional Mid-Autumn Festival in Hanoi over the years, the Vietnam Museum of Ethnology will organise Trung thu 2020: Người giữ lửa Trung Thu (Mid-Autumn Festival 2020: the Keepers of the Mid-Autumn Festival) on September 26-27.

“With the theme ‘Tradition Keepers’, the programme aims to honour artisans who are passionate about their traditional professions and introduce young talents who have winged their creativity with traditional and recycled materials,” said An Thu Tra, deputy head of the Media Department at the museum.

To enhance interactions among visitors, adults will be encouraged to help the children with the activities to tighten the relationships among family members.

In addition, this year's lion dance will be the most spectacular ever. Visitors will be introduced to the meaning of the lion's image on the full moon, along with performing lion dances, beating drums and playing the cymbals themselves during the parade.

Other indispensable activities during the festival include making 'Full Moon' cakes and traditional toys with senior artisans, and taking part in traditional games that will help educate the younger generations about their national culture.

Mid-Autumn Festival, also known as the children's festival in Vietnam, takes place on the 15th day of the 8th month on lunar calendar, which is also the brightest and full moon day of the year. This year the festival falls on October 1.

During the festival, the weather is usually cool, crops are waiting to be harvested and people gather to pay tribute to the deities, sing and play.

It has been considered the second most important festival of the year after the Lunar New Year since the Ly dynasty (1009–1225). VNS

Traditional Mid-Autumn Festival celebration held at Thang Long Imperial Citadel

Traditional Mid-Autumn Festival celebration held at Thang Long Imperial Citadel

The Thang Long Imperial Citadel in Hanoi is hosting a range of activities to celebrate the traditional Mid-Autumn Festival.

Hang Ma Street gears up for start of Mid-Autumn festival

Hang Ma Street gears up for start of Mid-Autumn festival

With nearly one month to go shops located on Hang Ma Street in Hanoi have been making preparations for the upcoming Mid-Autumn festival by displaying a range of colourful ornaments, allowing visitors to soak up the festive atmosphere.

 
 

Other News

.
Nearly 7,000 people register for Hanoi Marathon ASEAN 2020
Nearly 7,000 people register for Hanoi Marathon ASEAN 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  1 giờ trước 

Close to 7,000 people have registered to participate in the VPBank Hanoi Marathon ASEAN 2020, the Vietnam Sports Administration under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism unveiled on September 23.

Firms seek to promote local film industry post COVID-19
Firms seek to promote local film industry post COVID-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  2 giờ trước 

The Cinema Department, along with the country’s four largest cinema chains, CJ CGV VN, Galaxy Cinema, Lotte Cinema VN, and BHD Star Cineplex, held a workshop in Hanoi on September 21 to discuss ways to develop he local film industry

AFC endorses full membership of Elite Youth Scheme to VFF
AFC endorses full membership of Elite Youth Scheme to VFF
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  3 giờ trước 

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has conferred the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) with the AFC Elite Youth Scheme full membership status.

Ho Chi Minh City’s lantern street readies for Mid-Autumn Festival
Ho Chi Minh City’s lantern street readies for Mid-Autumn Festival
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  4 giờ trước 

A host of activities are being prepared around HCM City as the Mid-Autumn Festival fast approaches. Among them is Luong Nhu Hoc lantern street in the city’s District 5.

French and Vietnamese movies to be screened in Hanoi
French and Vietnamese movies to be screened in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  6 giờ trước 

The French cultural centre L’Espace in Hanoi is due to host film screenings with the theme of “Fashion week 2020” from September 28 to October 5, featuring a number of French and Vietnamese movies on the fashion industry.

Quang Liem progresses to quarter-finals of Banter Series chess tourney
Quang Liem progresses to quarter-finals of Banter Series chess tourney
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18 giờ trước 

Vietnamese chess player Le Quang Liem has made it through to the quarter-finals of the Banter Series online chess tournament after defeating 2019 Chess World Cup winner Teimour Radjabov of Azerbaijani 6-4 on September 22.

Teams ready for V.League 1’s resumption
Teams ready for V.League 1’s resumption
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19 giờ trước 

Local football teams are ready for the resumption of the V.League 1 season after the second postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic,

Three local football teams to compete in continental tournaments
Three local football teams to compete in continental tournaments
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20 giờ trước 

Three Vietnamese football clubs will take part in the AFC Champions League and the AFC Cup 2021, following the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) making changes to the way that teams qualify for continental competitions.

Photos portraying hardship of salt workers win Heritage Journey contest
Photos portraying hardship of salt workers win Heritage Journey contest
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

A photo collection highlighting the hardships facing salt workers in the central province of Phu Yen has won the highest prize at the 2020 Heritage Journey Photography Contest.

Hang Ma Street bustling as Mid-Autumn festival nears
Hang Ma Street bustling as Mid-Autumn festival nears
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/09/2020 

With the Mid-Autumn Festival peaking, people have been flooding into Hanoi’s Old Quarter, especially Hang Ma Street, to shop, take photos and enjoy the festive ambience.

International pianist returns to Vietnam to build the arts community at SMPAA
International pianist returns to Vietnam to build the arts community at SMPAA
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/09/2020 

After gaining success abroad, international pianist Nguyen Duc Anh has decided to return to Vietnam to serve the arts community and provide training in the arts.

Vietnam maintain position in latest FIFA rankings
Vietnam maintain position in latest FIFA rankings
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese men’s national football team have held on to 94th place in the latest world rankings released by FIFA.

New illustrations celebrate To Hoai’s 100th birthday
New illustrations celebrate To Hoai’s 100th birthday
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/09/2020 

A new version of Dế Mèn Phiêu Lưu Ký (Adventures of A Cricket) will be released on September 25 to celebrate writer To Hoai’s 100th birthday.

Handbook of Psychological Terminology published in five languages
Handbook of Psychological Terminology published in five languages
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/09/2020 

A handbook of Psychological Terminology in five different languages has been released in Hanoi under the framework of a multi-cultural co-operation project

Circus and traditional arts to be combined on stage for the first time
Circus and traditional arts to be combined on stage for the first time
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/09/2020 

Vietnam’s first theatrical work made up of circus and cai luong (reformed arts) – Cây Gậy Thần (The Magic Stick) – has recently been launched in Hanoi.

Traditional Mid-Autumn Festival celebration held at Thang Long Imperial Citadel
Traditional Mid-Autumn Festival celebration held at Thang Long Imperial Citadel
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/09/2020 

The Thang Long Imperial Citadel in Hanoi is hosting a range of activities to celebrate the traditional Mid-Autumn Festival.

Japan Film Week 2020 to start on September 25
Japan Film Week 2020 to start on September 25
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/09/2020 

A Japan Film Week 2020, entitled "Japan Hour by JFF", will take place in Hanoi, Hue and Ho Chi Minh City from September 25 to October 25.

European – Vietnamese Documentary Film Festival to be held in October
European – Vietnamese Documentary Film Festival to be held in October
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/09/2020 

The 11th European – Vietnamese Documentary Film Festival will take place in Hanoi at the Vietnam National Documentary and Scientific Film Studio in Hanoi and the Hoa Sen University in Ho Chi Minh City, from October 1-11.

Entertainment Events on September 21-27
Entertainment Events on September 21-27
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/09/2020 

MUSIC & PERFORMANCES

HBSO returns with concert of famous operatic arias
HBSO returns with concert of famous operatic arias
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/09/2020 

The HCM City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) will feature a night of arias from famous operas at the city’s Opera House on September 26 after a short break caused by the second COVID-19 outbreak in mid-July.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 