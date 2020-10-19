Beauty of life on exhibit at San Art

A new exhibition featuring the latest works by a group of Vietnamese and foreign artists is on display at San Art, a non-profit fine arts organisation, in HCM City.

The event, Thu Treo (Hanging Fall), displays colour paintings and sculpture works in different materials featuring people and the themes of war and peace created by Phan Quang, Nguyen Thi Thanh Mai, Le Hoang Bich Phuong, Nguyen Tran Nam, Tuyen Nguyen and Nguyen Duc Phuong.

Works by Yoo Soon-Mi of Korea and Questal Tay of Singapore are also included.

The artists’ works tell the stories of people's challenges in life today such as pollution, education, the COVID-19 pandemic, and war. Themes of love and sharing are also highlighted.

Female artist Mai’s works highlight women, an old theme, but her ideas are hidden under the colours and the shades are new.

Artist Nam sends his messages about crime and punishment, death and life through his works.

While Yoo Soon-Mi and Quang use photography to highlight their art, Qestal Tay loves to work with fabrics.

A work by Singaporean artist Questal Tay, a graduate of Lasalle College of the Arts Singapore. She works with a range of materials, mainly paint, paper and textiles, to create 2D and installation works. — Photo Courtesy of San Art

“I gained new experiences and passion after seeing Thu Treo. The works at the exhibition are different,” said Nguyen Hai Phong, a third-year student at the HCM City University of Fine Arts, who visited the event last weekend.

Phong said he loved the art by Questal Tay because “her works are very lively and realistic.”

“For me, artworks should be like short films that portray life.”

Questal Tay is a graduate of Lasalle College of the Arts Singapore. She works with a range of art materials, mainly paint, paper and textiles, to create 2D and installation works. She has exhibited her art in single and group showcases in Singapore, the Philippines, the UK and Vietnam.

Thu Treo will be open through October at San Art at 132 Ben Van Don Street in District 4. VNS

