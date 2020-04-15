Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
16/04/2020 13:10:55 (GMT +7)
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Beauty queens come together to donate to COVID-19 fight

 
 
16/04/2020    11:40 GMT+7

A number of local celebrities have joined forces to pledge their support for the nation’s battle against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, gaining plenty of praise from people across the country.

H’Hen Nie, a Top 5 finisher at Miss Universe 2018, contributes a sum of VND100 million to fund a scheme launched by Dantri newspaper to fight the COVID-19.

This comes after H’Hen Nie had joined her family in Buon Ma Thuot city to write a message in the ethnic Ede, Vietnamese, and English, urging people nationwide to remain at home in order to halt the spread of the virus.

Khanh Van, Miss Universe Vietnam 2019, offers 3,500 face masks to volunteers from the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union.

Hoang Thuy, a Top 20 finisher at Miss Universe 2019, works alone to sew face masks before presenting a total of 700 protective masks to local people.

Kim Duyen, the runner-up of Miss Universe Vietnam 2019, gives five tonnes of rice, a large haul of noodle soup packets, and cash to the elderly, the disabled, and the poor in Ho Chi Minh City. Earlier, she brought a large number of medical face masks to the Children’s Hospital in Can Tho.

Kieu Loan, a Top 10 finisher at Miss Grand International 2019, presents deprived people in Ho Chi Minh City with 70 gifts, including goods such as rice and fish sauce.

Ky Duyen, Miss Vietnam 2014, hands over 1,000 pieces of protective gear and 1,500 bottles of hand sanitiser to soldiers operating on the frontline of the battle against the COVID-19 epidemic.

Tieu Vy, Miss Vietnam 2018, hands over 500kg of rice, 10,000 eggs, 1,000 pieces of protective clothing, 4,500 masks, along with 100 N95 face masks which have been specially designed to be used by doctors and nurses in the Cu Chi field hospital in Ho Chi Minh City, at a total cost of VND400 million.

Luong Thuy Linh, Miss World Vietnam 2019, delivers gifts including medical face masks, hand sanitiser, and other essential goods to border guards in the northern province of Cao Bang.

Linh hopes that the donation will serve to support soldiers overcome the difficulties they face in the COVID-19 fight.

Tienphong/VOV

 
 

