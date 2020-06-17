Beauty queens return to fashion show following COVID-19 epidemic

H’Hen Nie, a Top 5 finisher at Miss Universe 2018, was joined by many beauty queens as they returned to the stage for a fashion show held in HCM City following a long suspension to all entertainment activities for the COVID-19 fight.

H’Hen Nie shines whilst taking to the stage. The local girl achieved a huge breakthrough for Vietnamese beauty after clinching a Top 5 spot at Miss Universe 2018.Her appearance marks a rare occasion of her working as a model once again.The Ede ethnic girl is now busy working on projects with the World Health Organization and the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund.The winner of Miss Universe Vietnam 2017 receives plenty of applause as she takes to the stage.Beauty queens gather to participate in the fashion show as the nation moves past the COVID-19. Hoang Thuy (R) and Mau Thuy (L), the two runners-up of the Miss Universe Vietnam 2017 pageant, join in the event.Khanh Van, Miss Universe Vietnam 2019, looks graceful while posing beside her predecessors.H’Hen Nie and Khanh Van enjoy a wonderful exchange with audience members during the fashion show.Khanh Van is now preparing to participate in the Miss Universe 2020 pageant.

Theo english.vov.vn