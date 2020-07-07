Beauty queens set to participate in fashion show for children

A large number of the nation’s famous beauty queens are set to be reunited as they take part in a fashion show for children by famous designer Phuong Ho, with the event being held in Ho Chi Minh City on July 19.

The fashion show is set to run with the theme of “Co tich hien dai”, known as “modern fairy tales” in English, and will bring images of princes and princesses from a bygone era wearing bright and young colourful outfits to audiences.

Over 60 child models nationwide are set to join the beauty queens as they perform at the event. Tran Tieu Vy, Miss Vietnam 2018, who won a spot among the Top 30 of Miss World the same year, will take on the of vedette at the event.

Also participating in the occasion will be outstanding faces such as Luong Thuy Linh, Miss World Vietnam 2019.

Cao Thuy Linh, Miss Grand International Vietnam 2014, will take part in the event.

Kieu Ngan, Miss Globe Vietnam 2015, is set to join in the fashion show.

Kieu Loan, the first runner-up at Miss World Vietnam 2019, will make an appearance as a model at the fashion event.

Thi Thi Pham (R), runner-up of the Elite Model Look

Supermodel Long Le will be participating.

Designer Phuong Ho (C) is renowned for producing impressive child outfits with her shows always receiving plenty of attention from fashion lovers.

