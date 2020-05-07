Beloved composer dies at 72

Musician Vu Duc Sao Bien died last night at his house in HCM City, his family said. He was 72 years old.

Musician Vũ Đức Sao Biển. — Photo dantri.com

The musician died after a prolonged battle with jaw cancer.

Born in Tam Kỳ, the central province of Quảng Nam, his real name is Võ Hợi. He came to study pedagogy and eastern philosophy in Sài Gòn. At that time he was active in the youth literature and art movement.

He worked as a teacher and reporter for schools and newspapers in Bạc Liêu Province and HCM City. He began his music career in the 1970s and composed more than 300 songs, mostly folk music.

His top hits include Thu Hát Cho Người (Autumn, Singing for You) Làng Tôi (My Village), Đêm Gành Hào Nghe Điệu Hoài Lang (Listen to Nostalgic Tunes in the Southernmost District) and Điệu Buồn Phương Nam (Song of the South).

He composed Thu Hát Cho Người when he was lovesick over a girl named Thu. The song is popular among many generations of listeners.

In 2018, a concert was held to honour the musician on the celebration of the 50th year of Thu Hát Cho Người.

He joined a group to restore Dạ Cổ Hoài Lang (Night Drumbeats for an Absent Husband) contributing to the recognition of đờn ca tài tử (southern amateur singing) as a world tangible culture heritage.

The song was performed on Việt Nam National Television for the first time in 1999. Biển and his colleagues translated the song into English, France and Mandarin.

It inspired Biển to write the song Đêm Gành Hào Nghe Điệu Hoài Lang.

He was a columnist for the Tuổi Trẻ Cười (Youth Magazine) with pen-name Đồ Bì. He wrote 2,000 articles and 50 books. His book Jin Jong in My Life about famous writer Jin Jong was popular.

Last year, he released two books Phượng Ca (Voice of Youth) and Bolero in Việt Nam.

His funeral will be held on May 10 at Bình Dương Cemetery. — VNS