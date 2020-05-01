Billboard honours Vietnamese artists

Singer Dang Mai Phuong has become the second Vietnamese singer to be named in Billboard chart with her performance of the original sound track for Trưng Vương (She-Kings) cinematic project.

I’ll Give My Soul performed by Vietnamese singer Đặng Mai Phươngclimbed into the Top 21 of the Billboard chart. — PhotoTrưng Vương - She-Kings Facebook

The US prestigious music magazine magazine has also featured a story about Việt Nam’s viral handwashing song, Washing Hand Song, by Vietnamese composer Khắc Hưng.

The OST, entitled Còn Gì Để Mất or I’ll Give My Soul and written by Taylor Eros, is among the Top 21 of the Adult Contemporary Indicator Chart of the US prestigious music magazine. Its ranking is behind The Man by Taylor Swift and above Everything I Wanted by five-time Grammy winner Billie Eilish.

The recognition of Phương’s hit comes after pop sensation Mỹ Tâm’s album Tâm 9 broke into Billboard’s World Album Top 10 in 2018.

browser not support iframe.

“This is not just a great joy for us in the first steps of the long-term project,” said actor Trương Ngọc Ánh, co-producer of the (She-Kings) cinematic project, in an interview with Tiền Phong Magazine.

“It is also an encouragement for us to gain more trust and make greater efforts in the next plans for She-Kings in general and the following cinematic sub-projects. And one more interesting thing – Phương was born in the northern province of Thái Bình, which is also the hometown of Vietnamese heroine Bát Nàn, the main character of She-Kings,” she added.

The Adult Contemporary Indicator Chart is published weekly by Billboard magazine and covers the most popular songs that are being played on adult contemporary radio stations across the US. The chart first debuted in Billboard magazine on July 17, 1961.

Việt Nam’s viral handwashing song, Washing Hand Song, by Vietnamese composer Khắc Hưng is featured on Billboard magazine. — Screenshot Photo

Recently, Billboard magazine has also featured a story about Việt Nam’s viral handwashing song, Washing Hand Song, by Vietnamese composer Khắc Hưng.

When the COVID-19 pandemic started, Hưng remade his 2017 hit entitled Ghen (Jealousy) with new lyrics, renaming it Ghen Cô Vy. Both English and Vietnamese versions were performed by Min and Erik who also contributed to make Ghen a hit.

“Khac Hung, who originally wrote the catchy pop song, wanted to transform it into a public message to help prevent the spread of the virus."

Now trending with over 40 million video views for just the original Vietnamese version, "Washing Hand Song" has surprisingly become a global hit, even being praised on an episode of HBO's Last Week Tonight With John Oliver,

"Ghen Co Vy" has become the most popular Vietnamese pop song in 2020 so far and has been covered by press outlets throughout the world.” wrote Billboard.

Speaking about the song, the 28-year-old song composer said that he expected his musical product to push the cause of safety awareness among society in order to eliminate the spread of the disease and alleviate the burden on medical staff.

“I was surprised when Ghen Cô Vy went viral and received positive feedback from both domestic and international audiences. I also felt happy that I myself have contributed a little bit to efforts in preventing the disease. Please watch, share and remind others to follow the song’s message,” he wrote on his Facebook account.

Born in the northern province of Yên Bái in 1992, Hưng graduated from the Vietnam National Academy of Music. As a hit maker for many popular Vietnamese singers like Đức Phúc, Erik, Min and Trọng Hiếu, he has received five nominations and two awards from Việt Nam's prestigious Dedication Music Awards in two categories, Producer of the Year and Musician of the Year. — VNS

browser not support iframe.

VNS