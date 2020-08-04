Blockbuster 'Tenet' to be screened in Vietnam this August

Vietnam is among countries to screen Christopher Nolan's hotly-awaited sci-fi Tenet, which is the first film released internationally since the COVID-19 crisis.

The poster of the film

Warner Bros finally unveiled that the blockbuster will hit cinemas worldwide on August 26.

It is the fourth time the studio has announced a release date for the film due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has shut movie theatres across the world.

Tenet will come to thrill Vietnamese fans starting August 28.

The thriller, starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, and Elizabeth Debicki, is about an agency trying to prevent World War III from happening.

It combines the spectacle and inventive storytelling that have made the creative British filmmaker Nolan one of Hollywood's most sought-after directors.

The film was shot in seven countries at a total cost of over 200 million USD./.VNA