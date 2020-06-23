Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
24/06/2020 11:26:32 (GMT +7)
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Bolero music concert features young singers

 
 
24/06/2020    09:20 GMT+7

A bolero music concert featuring young singers will be held at the We Night Club in HCM City. 

Young singer To My has six albums featuring bolero music. — Photo courtesy of the producer

The event, Dạ Tiệc Hoa Hồng (Rose Party), features 10 singers including young faces To My, Tu Anh, My Nguyen and Bao Nam. 

Singers will perform a series of songs by talented musicians in the 1980s and 90s.

Highlighted songs are Con Đường Xưa Em Đi (Old Melody) composed by Châu Kỳ, Lẻ Bóng (Alone) by Anh Bang and Hoa Nở Về Đêm (Flowers at Night) by Manh Phat. 

Singer To My will sing Một Người Đi (He Gone), a production by famous musician Mai Chau.

Artist Chau wrote and composed the song in memory of his close friend, a soldier who died in a battle. 

 

Một Người Đi was released and became popular in the 1970s. The song has been performed by veteran singers such as Vietnamese-American stars Thanh Tuyen, Giao Linh and Huong Lan, who played a role in the country’s contemporary music before 1975. 

My worked with her producer and the music band of We, one of the city’s well-known nightclubs offering quality music shows, to remix the song suitable to her voice. 

“Bolero always plays to the heart of southern audiences. It has infused a deep passion into singers who come from different ages and backgrounds,” said the 26-year-old My, who has released six albums in bolero. 

The concert, Dạ Tiệc Hoa Hồng, is scheduled to begin at 8:30pm on June 30 at 8 Le Quy Don Street, District 3.  VNS

.
Latest news

