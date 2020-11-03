Book on cai luong guru reprinted

A book about the late Meritorious Artist Nguyen Ngoc Bach, a guru of cai luong (reformed opera), has been released in HCM City.

The cover of Nguyễn Ngọc Bạch-Một Đời Sân Khấu (Memoirs of Nguyen Ngoc Bach- A Life on Cai Luong), a book featuring the career of scripwriter and director Bach, who used his art to serve the revolutionary movement in Vietnam in the 1950s and 60s. Photo courtesy of the publisher

The 498-page book, Nguyễn Ngọc Bạch- Một Đời Sân Khấu (Memoirs of Nguyen Ngoc Bach - A Life in Cai Luong), features the career of scriptwriter and director Bach, who used his art to serve the revolutionary movement in Vietnam in the 1950s and 60s.

Published by the HCM City General Publishing House, the work includes five chapters about the artist’s famous works about the southern people and soldiers during the country’s two wars of resistance and national construction.

It also features the Cai Luong Nam Bo Troupe, which opened in 1952 and attracted artists, including Bach, who were engaged in the revolutionary movement in South Vietnam.

The troupe played an important role in the theatre’s developments in the South. Its artists used their art to encourage southern people, intellectuals, poor farmers and workers to join the national revolutionary movement.

“The book, Nguyễn Ngọc Bạch-Một Đời Sân Khấu, helps readers, particularly youth, learn more about cai luong and the art’s developments in Vietnamese theatre,” said Meritorious Artist Ca Le Hong, who has more than 40 years of experience in cai luong.

“Young readers can also learn about the country’s history and the great contributions that southern artists made to the country and people,” she added.

Born in 1922 in An Giang Province, Bach began to love cai luong when he was a child.

After the August 1945 Revolution, Bach joined the revolutionary cause in the South. He worked for the Cai Luong Nam Bo Troupe, travelling around the region to offer shows featuring the activities of the Viet Minh (Vietnam League for Independence) Committee of the South in August 1945. In 1954, he and artists of the troupe moved to the North.

Artists of the 5B Small Theatre, the first and one of the country’s leading experimental theatres. Photo courtesy of the producer

He wrote and directed several plays, such as Lửa Cháy Lên Rồi (The Fire) and Máu Thắm Đồng Nọc Nạn (Blood in the Noc Nan Field), which portray patriotism and Vietnamese culture and characters. His plays left a strong impression on audiences.

After 1975, he lived and worked in HCM City. In the 1980s, he worked for art schools in the city and neighbouring provinces to offer cai luong training for students.

He was a founder of the 5B Small Theatre, the first and one of the country’s leading experimental theatres.

“Bach’s life is devoted to cai luong. I hope young readers will love the art after watching his book, Nguyễn Ngọc Bạch-Một Đời Sân Khấu,” said actress Hong. VNS

