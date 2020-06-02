Book on chess teaches children about willpower, intelligence

A novel titled Nước Cờ Hòa (A Draw in Chess) has been released by Kim Đồng Publishing House to teach children about having a strong will, patience and intelligence.

Author Nguyen Huy Du introduces the audiobook on uBase. — VNS Photo Do Hien

The book comprises 13 stories written by Nguyen Huy Du and Nguyen Huu Huan. The attractive stories tell readers about the curious world of chess.

The book launch took place in Hanoi on Sunday, attracting many people who are interested in chess. As many as 5,000 copies were sold. The authors signed a new contract with the publishing house to reprint the book.

Author Huan said he was naughty as a child and was unable to concentrate, until his father bought him a chess set. He was totally engrossed in the game and changed in a very positive way. He focused on playing chess and stopped making mischief.

“The game helps enrich intelligence, bravery, willpower, love, patience and tolerance among players,” said Huan.

“The stories also mention the strong connection between family members and solidarity between friends.”

Vietnamese Grandmaster Le Quang Liem said the book inspires children to play chess and learn moral lessons in life.

“As far as I know, this is the first time chess has been reflected in a novel through meaningful stories,” said Liem.

“The book also gives adults lessons about educating and understanding children.”

Le Doan Hop, former minister of Information and Communications, praised the book.

“Through the short stories, children will understand more about chess, a sport of intelligence,” said Hop.

“I received it when I was ill, but I read the whole book. It’s a precious book because there are very few books on the theme of chess in Vietnam.”

The cover of the book Nước Cờ Hòa (A Draw in Chess) published by Kim Đồng Publishing House. — Photo courtesy of the authors

At the book launch, the authors also introduced uBase, a platform for publishing and reading allowing readers to enjoy books and buy books more conveniently.

The book Nước Cờ Hòa is available on the platform as an audiobook. In the near future, it will be developed with new versions such as cartoon, animation and graphic book.

Author Du also revealed that a chess application will be launched soon with participation of Vietnamese top chess players. VNS

