Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
09/06/2020 12:49:35 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Book on eco-warrior Greta Thunberg published in Vietnamese

 
 
09/06/2020    11:26 GMT+7

A book about Greta Thunberg, the Swedish teenager who has been called “the voice of the planet”, has been published in Vietnamese by ThaiHa Books Company and the Swedish embassy in Hanoi.

Book on eco-warrior Greta Thunberg published in Vietnamese
Swedish ambassador to Vietnam, Ann Mawe, releases the Vietnamese translation of the book Greta’s Story: The Schoolgirl Who Went on Strike to Save the Planet about Greta Thunberg, the Swedish teenage environment activist, at an event in Hanoi on June 4. —VNA/VNS Photos Tran Viet

Greta Thunberg – Chiến Binh Vì Hành Tinh Xanh, translated from Greta’s Story: The Schoolgirl Who Went on Strike to Save the Planet by Valentina Camerini and Veronica Carratello, was launched at an event on June 4 to commemorate World Environment Day (June 5). 

The book is about Thunberg, who has inspired a global youth movement to fight climate change, but also about many other girls and boys around the world willing to fight climate change and contribute to a better future for humanity.

She has gained international recognition for promoting the view that humanity is facing a crisis arising from climate change.

Her protest spurred the ‘Fridays for Future” or ‘School Strike 4 Climate’ movement, which millions around the world have now joined. 

She has spoken at COP24, the UN summit on climate change, and has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Speaking at the launch, Swedish ambassador to Vietnam, Ann Mawe, said climate change is the defining issue of our time and a top priority for her Government.

“Climate smart solutions will also give the highest long-term financial outputs.

“Let us get inspired by Greta while reading this book. We all can contribute to make the necessary changes, and no one is too small to make a difference.

“In this book you will follow Thunberg’s journey from getting aware of the climate crisis at the age of eight, through convincing her parents to adapt their and the family’s lifestyle to reduce their carbon footprint, to realising that also political action was needed in Sweden and globally in order for things to change.

Book on eco-warrior Greta Thunberg published in Vietnamese
Greta Thunberg – Chiến Binh Vì Hành Tinh Xanh, the Vietnamese translation of Greta’s Story: The Schoolgirl Who Went on Strike to Save the Planet
 

Tang The Cuong, director general of the Agency of Climate Change at the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, said Thunberg's actions have inspired millions of people around the world, including many teenagers, to stand up and demand that governments, organisations and individuals should take stronger action to protect the planet from the potential impacts of climate change.

“I myself have always been touched every time I listen to what I heard directly from Thunberg speaking at the United Nations General Assembly in September 2019.

“Whenever I think about the neglect in action responding to climate change, Greta's ‘How Dare You?’ is like a reminder that I need to try hard.

“With Greta's Story translated into Vietnamese, I hope … Vietnamese will be inspired and … put in stronger efforts to cope with global climate change.

“We believe this book will inspire many young Vietnamese readers to become engaged in the climate challenges.”

Dr Nguyen Manh Hung, director of ThaiHa Books Company, said Thunberg is a good representative of the younger generation, which dares to think and dares to do something for the environment.

“Through the image of a Swedish teenager who has created the Greta Thunberg effect globally, the book also gives us a perspective on Sweden, a leading country in the world for environmental protection and sustainable development.

“In our activities, we have started engaging our customers and encouraging them not to use plastic bags when buying books to get an additional discount on each product.”

The book is expected to be available at bookstores throughout the country and can be also ordered online.  VNS

UNICEF introduces Vietnamese animation about climate change

UNICEF introduces Vietnamese animation about climate change

An animation addressing climate change, based on a story of a Vietnamese student in Hanoi, has been introduced by The United Nations Children's Fund (UNCEF) in Vietnam.

Youngsters share views on building the future

Youngsters share views on building the future

Hundreds of Vietnamese youngsters across the country took part in the online UN75 Youth Forum on Sunday to discuss what they want in the future, a key theme of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

 
 

Other News

.
Student Vovinam tournament begins in HCM City
Student Vovinam tournament begins in HCM City
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  2 giờ trước 

Some 1,620 students from 300 primary, secondary and high schools in HCM City are competing in the third Phu Dong Sports Tournament for the Vovinam Nestlé MILO Cup, 

Ballet Kieu to be staged in HCM City this month
Ballet Kieu to be staged in HCM City this month
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  2 giờ trước 

A ballet based on Truyện Kiều (The Tale of Kiều), the 18th century poetic masterpiece by the great poet Nguyen Du, is expected to be staged at the HCM City Opera House this month.

Free concert featuring experimental music to be held in Hanoi
Free concert featuring experimental music to be held in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  3 giờ trước 

A concert where the audience can join the journey of understanding experimental music will be open for all at French cultural institute L’Espcace on June 12.

Amazing Vietnamese wooden car models hit foreign headlines
Amazing Vietnamese wooden car models hit foreign headlines
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  4 giờ trước 

Foreign website Carscoops has published an article titled “Amazing wood carved scale models” which showcases a range of impressive Vietnamese wooden car models.

Ethnic minorities’ traditional values find place in schools
Ethnic minorities’ traditional values find place in schools
VIDEOicon  5 giờ trước 

Schools in Cao Loc district in northern Lang Son province have included a range of extra-curricular activities on ethnic minority groups’ traditional performances and games.

Sports administration working to help foreign coaches return to Vietnam
Sports administration working to help foreign coaches return to Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17 giờ trước 

The National Sports Administration is applying for permission from authorities to allow important foreign experts and coaches to return to Vietnam to work.

The uniqueness of Khan Ran martial arts
The uniqueness of Khan Ran martial arts
PHOTOSicon  19 giờ trước 

Khan ran, a traditional checkered black and white shawl familiar to southern Vietnamese, could be used as a highly effective self-defense weapon in certain situations.

Phu Nhuan Drama Troupe restages its hit on love after social distancing
Phu Nhuan Drama Troupe restages its hit on love after social distancing
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20 giờ trước 

Young artists at the Phu Nhuan Drama Troupe restaged one of its popular plays over the weekend.

Hanoi ceramic mosaic mural partly removed for road enlargement
Hanoi ceramic mosaic mural partly removed for road enlargement
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23 giờ trước 

The authorities in Hanoi have had to remove 600 metres of the ceramic mosaic mural to enlarge Au Co Street, which is part of the Red River dyke in Tay Ho District.

Expert on Mother Goddesses passes away
Expert on Mother Goddesses passes away
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

Historian and folk culture expert Ngo Duc Thinh who carried out valuable research on Mother Goddesses worship and folk culture died on Saturday at the age of 76.

Vietnamese goalkeepers named as one of Asia’s best nine goalies by FOX Sports
Vietnamese goalkeepers named as one of Asia’s best nine goalies by FOX Sports
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/06/2020 

Vietnamese Dang Van Lam has ranked in the shortlist of Dream Asian Goalkeepers by FOX Sports Asia.

Spanish cyclist triumphs at HTV Cycling Tournament 2020
Spanish cyclist triumphs at HTV Cycling Tournament 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/06/2020 

The 32nd edition of the Ho Chi Minh City Television (HTV) Cycling Tournament concluded on June 7 with Javier Sarda Perez of VUS-HCM City winning the yellow jersey.

Praying for rain - unique ritual of Jrai people
Praying for rain - unique ritual of Jrai people
VIDEOicon  08/06/2020 

A festival praying for rain is one of the largest and most unique of the Jrai people in the central highlands. 

Arts club connects Vietnamese painters nationwide
Arts club connects Vietnamese painters nationwide
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/06/2020 

The Mekong Art Club, one of the most popular arts groups in HCM City, for years has organised hundreds of exchange programmes as a way to connect artists from different regions in the country.

Experimental music project highlights traditional values
Experimental music project highlights traditional values
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/06/2020 

With the aspiration of forming and developing an experimental music community, musician Kim Ngoc and her colleagues have officially organised a project entitled “Shapes of Music” for young experimental music artists.

Tra Dong bronze casting village
Tra Dong bronze casting village
YOUR VIETNAMicon  08/06/2020 

Tra Dong village in Thanh Hoa province is known as the cradle of Dong Son culture from 1000 BC until the first century AD. The village has a long history of traditional bronze casting craft.

Summer books to nurture children’s love for nature
Summer books to nurture children’s love for nature
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/06/2020 

When it comes to joyful summer experience for kids, many parents opt for either soft skill classes or summer books that nature children’s love for nature.

Banh Gai - a speciality of Mia village, Thanh Hoa province
Banh Gai - a speciality of Mia village, Thanh Hoa province
YOUR VIETNAMicon  07/06/2020 

Thanh Hoa province in north-central Vietnam is famous for many tourist attractions. Mia village in Tho Xuan districtis famous for banh gai or thorn leaf cake.

Hai Phong and HCM City FC play out goalless draw in V.League 1 return
Hai Phong and HCM City FC play out goalless draw in V.League 1 return
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/06/2020 

After a long postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic, top-flight league football in Viet Nam returned yesterday.

Manzi Art Space shows animated films about Vietnam
Manzi Art Space shows animated films about Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/06/2020 

Manzi Art Space will show three animated short films set in Viet Nam by French filmmakers on June 9.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 