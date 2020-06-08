Book on eco-warrior Greta Thunberg published in Vietnamese

A book about Greta Thunberg, the Swedish teenager who has been called “the voice of the planet”, has been published in Vietnamese by ThaiHa Books Company and the Swedish embassy in Hanoi.

Swedish ambassador to Vietnam, Ann Mawe, releases the Vietnamese translation of the book Greta’s Story: The Schoolgirl Who Went on Strike to Save the Planet about Greta Thunberg, the Swedish teenage environment activist, at an event in Hanoi on June 4. —VNA/VNS Photos Tran Viet

Greta Thunberg – Chiến Binh Vì Hành Tinh Xanh, translated from Greta’s Story: The Schoolgirl Who Went on Strike to Save the Planet by Valentina Camerini and Veronica Carratello, was launched at an event on June 4 to commemorate World Environment Day (June 5).

The book is about Thunberg, who has inspired a global youth movement to fight climate change, but also about many other girls and boys around the world willing to fight climate change and contribute to a better future for humanity.

She has gained international recognition for promoting the view that humanity is facing a crisis arising from climate change.

Her protest spurred the ‘Fridays for Future” or ‘School Strike 4 Climate’ movement, which millions around the world have now joined.

She has spoken at COP24, the UN summit on climate change, and has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Speaking at the launch, Swedish ambassador to Vietnam, Ann Mawe, said climate change is the defining issue of our time and a top priority for her Government.

“Climate smart solutions will also give the highest long-term financial outputs.

“Let us get inspired by Greta while reading this book. We all can contribute to make the necessary changes, and no one is too small to make a difference.

“In this book you will follow Thunberg’s journey from getting aware of the climate crisis at the age of eight, through convincing her parents to adapt their and the family’s lifestyle to reduce their carbon footprint, to realising that also political action was needed in Sweden and globally in order for things to change.

Greta Thunberg – Chiến Binh Vì Hành Tinh Xanh, the Vietnamese translation of Greta’s Story: The Schoolgirl Who Went on Strike to Save the Planet

Tang The Cuong, director general of the Agency of Climate Change at the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, said Thunberg's actions have inspired millions of people around the world, including many teenagers, to stand up and demand that governments, organisations and individuals should take stronger action to protect the planet from the potential impacts of climate change.

“I myself have always been touched every time I listen to what I heard directly from Thunberg speaking at the United Nations General Assembly in September 2019.

“Whenever I think about the neglect in action responding to climate change, Greta's ‘How Dare You?’ is like a reminder that I need to try hard.

“With Greta's Story translated into Vietnamese, I hope … Vietnamese will be inspired and … put in stronger efforts to cope with global climate change.

“We believe this book will inspire many young Vietnamese readers to become engaged in the climate challenges.”

Dr Nguyen Manh Hung, director of ThaiHa Books Company, said Thunberg is a good representative of the younger generation, which dares to think and dares to do something for the environment.

“Through the image of a Swedish teenager who has created the Greta Thunberg effect globally, the book also gives us a perspective on Sweden, a leading country in the world for environmental protection and sustainable development.

“In our activities, we have started engaging our customers and encouraging them not to use plastic bags when buying books to get an additional discount on each product.”

The book is expected to be available at bookstores throughout the country and can be also ordered online. VNS

