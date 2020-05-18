Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
21/05/2020 02:20:43 (GMT +7)
Book on President Ho Chi Minh's stay in Thailand to be released in English

 
 
19/05/2020    14:20 GMT+7

The book “President Ho Chi Minh, the Founder of Modern Vietnam – Thailand Relations,” which tells stories about his stay in Thailand, is set to be published in English in celebration of his 130th birthday (May 19, 1890 – 2020).

Book on President Ho Chi Minh’s stay in Thailand to be released in English hinh anh 1

The English version of the book “President Ho Chi Minh, the Founder of Modern Vietnam – Thailand Relations" will be soon available for readers.

The English version of the five-chapter book by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Prachacksha Saisang, former lecturer at Thailand’s Naresuan University will soon be available for readers, providing insights into the late President’s journey to inspire patriotism among the Vietnamese community in Thailand.

It is expected to help the book to reach more readers from all over the world and make them understand better about his life, career and strong sentiment towards Thailand and its people, which was fundamental for the two countries’ strategic partnership.

 

The Vietnamese and Thai versions, co-authored by Assistant Professor Dr. Truong Thi Hang at Lampang Rajabhat University and Prof. Chuan Petkaew at Suratthani Rajabhat University in Thailand, were published in May last year.

Hang said she hopes this book will remind Vietnamese young people and readers worldwide about national heroes who devoted their lives to create a better world for everybody today.

Works about the relations between President Ho Chi Minh and Southeast Asian leaders and people lay a crucial foundation for the great friendship between Vietnam and the regional nations, she added./.VNA

 
 

.
Sketches depicting quarantine life to be released in book
Sketches depicting quarantine life to be released in book
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/05/2020 

A bilingual Vietnamese-English book that features sketches portraying 14-days of centralised quarantine to prevent the virus spread with comments from its author will be published by Phu Nu (Women) Publishing House at the end of May.

