Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
01/09/2020 11:15:30 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Book series featuring works by President Ho Chi Minh released

01/09/2020    11:06 GMT+7

A book series featuring publications written by President Ho Chi Minh has been released to celebrate National Day on September 2 and the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

Book series featuring works by President Ho Chi Minh released
Tre Publishing House has released a book series Hồ Chí Minh - Tác Phẩm Bảo Vật Quốc Gia (President Ho Chi Minh’s Literary Works - National Treasure) to celebrate National Day on September 2 and the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam. Photo courtesy of the publisher

Published by the Tre Publishing House, Hồ Chí Minh - Tác Phẩm Bảo Vật Quốc Gia (President Ho Chi Minh’s Literary Works - National Treasure) consists of five books in pocket size of 9 cm x 12,5 cm.

Each book includes copies of handwritten pieces and photos of the President.

Among the books is Đường Kách Mệnh (The Revolutionary Path), a book of lectures by Nguyen Ai Quoc for training courses for staff of the Vietnamese Revolutionary Youth League, held in Guangzhou, China between 1925 and 1927.  

The book is printed according to the original version published in 1927 with 98 handwritten pages.

Another book is Nhật Ký Trong Tù (Diary in Prison) featuring the original version of a collection of 133 poets written in 1942-1943 with Vietnamese translation by the Vietnam Institute of Literature.

The two other books focus on President Ho Chi Minh’s call urging the entire people of Vietnam to resist French colonial rule in 1946, and his appeals for national resistance against the US in 1966.

 

The books also include photos of the President at that time, as well as QR codes for the audio versions of the President's messages.

The last book features President Ho Chi Minh’s testament. The book is printed in colour to highlight hand-written drafts of the testament in 1965, 1968 and 1969.

Phan Thi Thu Ha, deputy director of the Tre Publishing House, said: “We have worked hard for 21 years to bring readers President Ho Chi Minh’s legacy in an easy and understandable way.”

“Hồ Chí Minh - Tác Phẩm Bảo Vật Quốc Gia includes iconic publications carrying important ideology which the President left to the Vietnamese people,” said Ha. 

The book series is available nationwide at bookstores and online trading platforms.  VNS

Virtual book exhibition to celebrate the National Day

Virtual book exhibition to celebrate the National Day

A book exhibition will be held virtually on the website Book365.vn to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2) from September 1-15.

Book on President Ho Chi Minh’s stay in Thailand to be released in English

Book on President Ho Chi Minh’s stay in Thailand to be released in English

The book “President Ho Chi Minh, the Founder of Modern Vietnam – Thailand Relations,” which tells stories about his stay in Thailand, is set to be published in English in celebration of his 130th birthday (May 19, 1890 – 2020).

 
 

Other News

.
Netflix asked to remove movies with content infringing on Vietnam's sovereignty
Netflix asked to remove movies with content infringing on Vietnam's sovereignty
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  1 giờ trước 

The Department of Radio, Television and Electronic Information under the Ministry of Information and Communications has requested Netflix to review and remove movies and TV programs with content that violates the sovereignty and laws of Vietnam.

Tran Van Khe Foundation to be launched
Tran Van Khe Foundation to be launched
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  1 giờ trước 

A group of cultural researchers and artists in HCM City plan to launch the Tran Van Khe Foundation, a non-profit organisation named after late Professor Tran Van Khe, 

V.League: Nguyen Trong Hieu a raw gem needs to be honed
V.League: Nguyen Trong Hieu a raw gem needs to be honed
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  4 giờ trước 

Midfielder Nguyen Trong Hieu of the V.League 1’s Hai Phong is one of the notable names in the 36-player squad for the third gathering of the U19 Vietnam team this year.

Virtual book exhibition to celebrate the National Day
Virtual book exhibition to celebrate the National Day
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23 giờ trước 

A book exhibition will be held virtually on the website Book365.vn to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2) from September 1-15.

New project on preserving Vietnamese folk arts launched
New project on preserving Vietnamese folk arts launched
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  31/08/2020 

The Vietnam Folk Arts Association has launched a project on protecting and promoting the values of the country’s folk arts an intangible national heritage.

Showroom of President Ho Chi Minh inaugurated in Canada
Showroom of President Ho Chi Minh inaugurated in Canada
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  31/08/2020 

The Vietnamese Embassy in Canada inaugurated a showroom of President Ho Chi Minh on August 28 on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of National Day of Vietnam (September 2).

A close-up of largest mural paintings in Hanoi
A close-up of largest mural paintings in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  31/08/2020 

A group made up of young volunteers have transformed the plain walls of homes throughout some of the villages located in suburban areas of Hanoi into beautiful mural paintings which showcase aspects of both nature and daily life.

Vietnamese artists talk about live streaming performances
Vietnamese artists talk about live streaming performances
FEATUREicon  30/08/2020 

Many notable artists discuss the advantages and disadvantages of the online theater trend with VietNamNet.

The artist and his muse
The artist and his muse
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/08/2020 

Artist Bui Xuan Phai wouldn’t give too much thought to his upcoming 100th birthday if he was still alive, instead creating new paintings of Hanoi streets as his gift to the fight against COVID-19.

Life and history intertwine
Life and history intertwine
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/08/2020 

People’s artist Tran Bang joined the resistance war against the French after the August 1945 Revolution, becoming part of the Central People’s Ensemble operating in northern Vietnam.

Vien to go for gold at SEA Games 31
Vien to go for gold at SEA Games 31
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/08/2020 

Vietnam’s top swimmer Nguyen Thi Anh Vien will be the country's main medal hope at the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games 31 to be held in Vietnam next year.

VN athlete racing to make the triathlon in SEA Games 31
VN athlete racing to make the triathlon in SEA Games 31
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/08/2020 

Every step Nguyen Tien Hung takes on the familiar roads of Phu Tho Province makes him feel happy.

Vietnam achieves high at Army Games 2020
Vietnam achieves high at Army Games 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/08/2020 

The Vietnamese tank crew No.2 of the Vietnam People’s Army ranked third in Group 2 of the “Tank Biathlon” at the ongoing International Army Games 2020 in the suburbs of Russia’s Moscow, said the organising board on August 28.

Book collection honours children's author
Book collection honours children's author
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/08/2020 

Kim Dong Publishing House has released a book collection with novels, poetry, short stories and literary studies to mark the 100th anniversary of Vo Quang (1920-2007) who was a children's writer.

Baby on the way, long jump champ Thao eyes competition
Baby on the way, long jump champ Thao eyes competition
FEATUREicon  29/08/2020 

Vietnam’s top long jumper Bui Thi Thu Thao is about to become a mother, but she already has her sights set on competing next year.

Tay hamlet preserves ethnic culture
Tay hamlet preserves ethnic culture
YOUR VIETNAMicon  29/08/2020 

Preserving ethnic culture is a tough challenge in the modern world. In Thai Hai hamlet, Thai Nguyen province, preserving the language, costumes, folklore, and customs of Vietnam’s Tay ethnic minority is a task for every family.

Vietnamese marksmen compete in online international tournament
Vietnamese marksmen compete in online international tournament
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/08/2020 

Marksmen from the Vietnamese national team took part in an international friendly tournament which took place online on August 28 due to the event being unable to be held in person due to the impact of COVID-19.

Two female footballers invited to play in Europe
Two female footballers invited to play in Europe
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/08/2020 

Huynh Nhu and Tuyet Dung, two female footballers who play for the women’s national team, have been presented with the opportunity of playing for newly-formed Portuguese football club Lank FC.

Stamp collection featuring national sea and islands launched
Stamp collection featuring national sea and islands launched
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/08/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications has published a collection of stamps which showcases the nation’s sea and islands as part of activities to mark the traditional day of the Vietnam Coast Guard (August 28).

Rare Buddhist tower in Nghe An in ruin
Rare Buddhist tower in Nghe An in ruin
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/08/2020 

A rare Buddhist tower in the central province of Nghe An is on the verge of collapse if no renovation work is carried out.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 