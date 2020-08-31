Book series featuring works by President Ho Chi Minh released

A book series featuring publications written by President Ho Chi Minh has been released to celebrate National Day on September 2 and the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

Tre Publishing House has released a book series Hồ Chí Minh - Tác Phẩm Bảo Vật Quốc Gia (President Ho Chi Minh’s Literary Works - National Treasure) to celebrate National Day on September 2 and the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam. Photo courtesy of the publisher

Published by the Tre Publishing House, Hồ Chí Minh - Tác Phẩm Bảo Vật Quốc Gia (President Ho Chi Minh’s Literary Works - National Treasure) consists of five books in pocket size of 9 cm x 12,5 cm.

Each book includes copies of handwritten pieces and photos of the President.

Among the books is Đường Kách Mệnh (The Revolutionary Path), a book of lectures by Nguyen Ai Quoc for training courses for staff of the Vietnamese Revolutionary Youth League, held in Guangzhou, China between 1925 and 1927.

The book is printed according to the original version published in 1927 with 98 handwritten pages.

Another book is Nhật Ký Trong Tù (Diary in Prison) featuring the original version of a collection of 133 poets written in 1942-1943 with Vietnamese translation by the Vietnam Institute of Literature.

The two other books focus on President Ho Chi Minh’s call urging the entire people of Vietnam to resist French colonial rule in 1946, and his appeals for national resistance against the US in 1966.

The books also include photos of the President at that time, as well as QR codes for the audio versions of the President's messages.

The last book features President Ho Chi Minh’s testament. The book is printed in colour to highlight hand-written drafts of the testament in 1965, 1968 and 1969.

Phan Thi Thu Ha, deputy director of the Tre Publishing House, said: “We have worked hard for 21 years to bring readers President Ho Chi Minh’s legacy in an easy and understandable way.”

“Hồ Chí Minh - Tác Phẩm Bảo Vật Quốc Gia includes iconic publications carrying important ideology which the President left to the Vietnamese people,” said Ha.

The book series is available nationwide at bookstores and online trading platforms. VNS

Virtual book exhibition to celebrate the National Day A book exhibition will be held virtually on the website Book365.vn to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2) from September 1-15.