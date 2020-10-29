Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
30/10/2020 09:44:11 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Breathing life into fading Muong culture

30/10/2020    08:38 GMT+7

Vu Duc Hieu is known for his love of Muong ethnic minority’s traditional culture and set aside 5 hectares of his own land to promote it in a private museum, which saw him win at Jeonju International Awards for Promoting Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Le Huong spoke with him about his life-long endeavour.

Breathing life into fading Muong culture
WORK & PASSION: Painter Vu Duc Hieu crafting ceramics at the museum. VNS Photos Le Huong

How did you come to know about the Jeonju International Awards?

I knew of them through the network of museums in Vietnam.

The awards aim to recognise those who have devoted their energies to the universal values of humanity, transcending nation, ethnicity, religion, and gender.

Winning projects are viewed as models to be replicated elsewhere around the world.

I thought the awards were quite suitable with what I have been doing, so decided to put my name forward.

Can you tell us a little about your Muong Culture Space Museum?

It opened in December 2007 after ten years of gathering together objects and materials for display. It is now divided into three different exhibiting areas on 5ha of rolling hills in the northern province of Hoa Binh - a cradle of the Muong ethnic group.

The first area focuses on the living space of Muong society and its classes in ancient times, as well as stilt-houses of the King (nhà Lang), houses of mandarins (nhà âu), houses of ordinary people (nhà noóc), and houses of the poor (nhà noóc trọi).

It also showcases the group’s festivals and folk games.

The second exhibiting area features things like fishing, traditional weaving, and the spiritual lives of the group.

The third displays paintings and ceramics from contemporary artists who created their works in the lands of the Muong and were inspired by the local culture.

My family also lives at the museum. 

How many visitors do you welcome each month?

We are open every day except Monday, and welcome more than 10,000 people a year.

 

Have you had any difficulties running a private museum? How do you get over the obstacles?

Mine is one of 30 private museums in Vietnam, and there are about 100 public museums all around the country. The Government covers everything at public museums, like land, infrastructure, and the cost of collecting and preserving the objects on display, salaries for the staff, and other general operating expenses.

We private museums, however, have to manage everything ourselves, which is the biggest challenge. Few museums around the world can raise enough money from selling tickets to stage frequent activities or make investments.

We have done what we can by whatever means we can find. We have offered tourism services at the museum, such as teaching culture and heritage to school students. But the earnings from this are nowhere near enough to run the museum.

How did you come up with the idea of opening the museum? Why the Muong culture?

I travelled to different parts of the country when I was a student. On these trips I saw ancient cultures being eroded by industrialisation and modernisation. Many objects of ancient cultures were broken or destroyed, yet each has its own interesting story to tell.

I also collected objects along the way and came to discover their cultural values. I bought this land in Hoa Binh Province in the hope of passing on the cultural values of the group to the younger generation.

The Muong are an important root of the ancient Vietnamese people, and based mostly in Hoa Binh. Its population currently accounts for 7 per cent of the province’s total, and there are 1 million Muong people around Vietnam.

I want to share my passion for Muong culture with the community and hope that people respect it and help preserve it, as it has been fading away. That’s why I built the museum.

Breathing life into fading Muong culture
RE-CREATED: Hieu in the Nha Lang (a house of a Muong King) he rebuilt in the museum, after the first burned down accidentally in 2013.

Are you happy with what you have today?

Not totally, because I still have many ideas and tasks to pursue. I’m fairly contented, though, with running the museum, as I’ve received great support from culture lovers as well as patriots, which I think proves that my approach to preserving and developing traditional Muong culture is on the right track.

What are your future plans for the museum?

I will continue to promote ethnic Muong culture to the world, by organising exhibitions or hosting artistic workshops at the museum, so that international friends can come and find out more. VNS

Significance of international awards for promoting intangible cultural heritage

Significance of international awards for promoting intangible cultural heritage

Vu Duc Hieu, director of the Muong Cultural Space Museum, has won the 2020 Jeonju International Awards for Promoting Intangible Cultural Heritage (JIAPICH), which is expected to be presented in an online form on September 15.

Muong Ethnic Culture Museum

Muong Ethnic Culture Museum

About 70 kilometers north of Hanoi stands the Muong Ethnic Group Cultural Space Museum, the first private museum in Hoa Binh Province, and the only museum in Vietnam devoted to Muong culture.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnamese shooters aim for six goals at SEA Games
Vietnamese shooters aim for six goals at SEA Games
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12 giờ trước 

Vietnamese shooters aim to bag six gold medals to lead the medal tally for shooting teams in the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games 31 to be held in Vietnam next year.

Folk games and entertainment activities to be minimised at Keo Pagoda Festival
Folk games and entertainment activities to be minimised at Keo Pagoda Festival
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13 giờ trước 

A major festival for residents in the Red River Delta is taking place in the Keo Pagoda in the northern province of Thai Binh.

Songs flow when the time seems right
Songs flow when the time seems right
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20 giờ trước 

Khanh Linh began her musical career in 2003, when she was 20 years old, winning third prize at the National Television Competition, which is now Vietnam’s most reputable singing contest, Morning Star Rendezvous.

Lu ethnic women preserve brocade weaving
Lu ethnic women preserve brocade weaving
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23 giờ trước 

For Lu ethnic people, brocade weaving skill is crucial for any women. Lu ethnic women have made contribution to preserving and promoting this traditional craft.

Photographer makes her mark with international awards
Photographer makes her mark with international awards
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/10/2020 

Photographer Phan Thi Khanh has won international and domestic prizes although she only got into photography in 2017.

Miss Vietnam 2020 contestants show off talents
Miss Vietnam 2020 contestants show off talents
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/10/2020 

A total of 27 out of the 35 finalists of the Miss Vietnam 2020 pageant left a positive impression on both the judges and audience members during a talent segment held in Ho Chi Minh City on October 27.

Thai Thi Hoa competes in evening gown segment at Miss Earth 2020
Thai Thi Hoa competes in evening gown segment at Miss Earth 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/10/2020 

Vietnamese representative Thai Thi Hoa at Miss Earth 2020, joined with other contestants in the Asia and Oceania region on October 26 as participants put on an elegant display as part of the pageant’s evening gown competition.

First concert in VN to feature pipe organ
First concert in VN to feature pipe organ
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/10/2020 

A concert featuring classical music performed on pipe organ will be held in the concert hall of Vietnam National Academy of Music on October 28.

Midfielder Dai finding his best form
Midfielder Dai finding his best form
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/10/2020 

After returning from injury, midfielder Nguyen Trong Dai took just 10 minutes to secure three points for Viettel three against Hong Linh Ha Tinh on Sunday, helping his team take top spot in the V.League 1.

Vietnamese museums apply digital technologies to attract visitors
Vietnamese museums apply digital technologies to attract visitors
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/10/2020 

Not only display pictures and movies, museums have nowadays applied digital technologies which are opening up new dimensions of the museum experience to attract visitors especially youngsters who are inclined to learn about history in museums.

Festival honouring Vietnamese traditional ritual celebrated in Yen Bai
Festival honouring Vietnamese traditional ritual celebrated in Yen Bai
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/10/2020 

A trance ceremony, traditional games and photo exhibitions are among activities of the Mother Goddess Worship and New Rice Festivals that are both being held in Dong Cuong Temple in Van Yen District in the northern province of Yen Bai.

Oldest bookstore on Hanoi’s Dinh Le street
Oldest bookstore on Hanoi’s Dinh Le street
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/10/2020 

Nestled quietly in a small attic of an old apartment on Dinh Le street, Hanoi, Mão Bookstore has become a familiar destination for generations of book lovers.

Author of The Song of Hope passes away at 92
Author of The Song of Hope passes away at 92
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/10/2020 

Vu Van Ky, the author of the famous song Bài Ca Hy Vọng (the Song of Hope), passed away in Hanoi today, aged 92.

V.League 1-2020 Phase 2: Five talking points from Matchday 4
V.League 1-2020 Phase 2: Five talking points from Matchday 4
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/10/2020 

The fourth matchday of V.League 1’s phase 2 saw Viettel FC reclaim their top spot from Hanoi FC while bottom-placed Quang Nam FC earned a significant win in their bid to avoid relegation this season.

Records smashed at Vietnam Jungle Marathon
Records smashed at Vietnam Jungle Marathon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/10/2020 

Records tumbled at the Vietnam Jungle Marathon (VJM) over the weekend as all distances from 10km to 70km saw new course records broken by Vietnam-based runners thanks to the event being held during cooler weather in October.

Chopard luxury watch features images of Hanoi’s Old Quarter
Chopard luxury watch features images of Hanoi’s Old Quarter
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/10/2020 

Chopard, a luxury watch brand from Switzerland, has chosen Vietnamese haute-lacquer house Hanoia to design three unique models based on Hanoi.

Vietnam to start countdown to 31st SEA Games in November
Vietnam to start countdown to 31st SEA Games in November
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/10/2020 

A countdown ceremony will be held on November 15 in Hanoi in order to mark the country hosting the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) and the 11th ASEAN Para Games in 2021.

Halloween atmosphere floods Hanoi street
Halloween atmosphere floods Hanoi street
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/10/2020 

A variety of spooky toys are being sold on Hang Ma Street in Hanoi as Halloween draws close.

Entertainment News on October 26 -November 1
Entertainment News on October 26 -November 1
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/10/2020 

MUSIC & PERFORMANCES

Ethnic people preserve indigenous culture in northern Vietnam
Ethnic people preserve indigenous culture in northern Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/10/2020 

Schools throughout Muong Lo district in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai have recently implemented a number of measures in an effort to maintain the area’s traditional culture for younger generations.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 