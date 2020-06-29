Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
29/06/2020 15:25:08 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Brick tombs unearthed at school in Ninh Binh

 
 
29/06/2020    14:03 GMT+7

Archaeologists have discovered four places with traces of ancient brick tombs at a local school in the northern province of Ninh Binh, according to local authorities.

Brick tombs unearthed at school in Ninh Binh
A tomb unearthed in Gia Thuy Primary School in Ninh Binh. VNA/VNS Photo Thuy Dung

Dinh Van Duc, deputy chairman of Xuan Thuy Commune’s People’s Committee in Nho Quan District, confirmed the traces found at Gia Thuy Primary School.

He said a tomb has been excavated while three others will be unearthed in mid-July when pupils go on summer holiday.

Earlier this year, when construction work was started in the school, workers unearthed a brick construction, which was thought to be an ancient tomb.

The Local Culture and Sports Department then issued a decision to conduct an urgent excavation. Experts from the provincial museum and the Vietnam Archaeology Institute and Historical Science Institute worked at the site and discovered three more places in the area with traces of brick tombs.

The excavation revealed the whole structure of the first rectangular tomb. It has a curved roof and is located in a north-south direction with a total length of 7.4m and width of 2.15m. The wall of the tomb is 0.58m thick.

Various objects found buried in the tomb including bronze items, baked clay plates, ceramic ware, a bronze mirror and beads of gold and gems.

 

The bronze mirror was decorated with three animals like that in Chinese culture, together with a bird like Chim Lac carved on Dong Son drum of Vietnamese culture.

Nguyen Xuan Khang, director of Ninh Binh Museum, said experts assumed that the tomb was built in the third century BC.

The tombs provide evidences of a residential area in the region of early Vietnamese people.

Data from the tombs will be then used for further research on brick tombs in the province and around the country.

The experts suggested to move the tombs to the museum for exhibition.  VNS

The imperial tomb of Khai Dinh

The imperial tomb of Khai Dinh

Built in 1920 and finished in 1931, Khai Dinh tomb is one of the most unique architectural features of the royal art in Hue city. It is the resting place of the 12th Emperor of Nguyen Dynasty – Khai Dinh (1885 – 1925).

Vietnamese preserve tomb-sweeping tradition

Vietnamese preserve tomb-sweeping tradition

Vietnamese families often visit their ancestors’ tombs and clean gravesites whenever the Lunar New Year (Tet) comes, normally from the 23rd of the last month of the lunar year to New Year’s Eve.

 
 

Other News

.
PVF clinch national U19 football trophy with 2-0 final win against HAGL
PVF clinch national U19 football trophy with 2-0 final win against HAGL
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  0 giờ trước 

The PVF team were crowned national U19 champions after cruising past two-time finalists Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) 2-0 in the title match on June 28.

Literature talk to be held at Manzi Art Space
Literature talk to be held at Manzi Art Space
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  2 giờ trước 

A talk to discuss Vietnamese literary pieces will be held at Manzi Art Space in Hanoi on July 1. 

Hanoi’s millennium-old bell named national treasure
Hanoi’s millennium-old bell named national treasure
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  4 giờ trước 

A bronze bell dating back to the 10th century at Nhat Tao Communal House in Dong Ngac ward, Hanoi’s Bac Tu Liem district, was recently recognised as a national treasure.

Vietnamese pottery piece fetches $455,000 at auction
Vietnamese pottery piece fetches $455,000 at auction
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  4 giờ trước 

A pottery jar made in Vietnam dating back to the 15th century sold for €406,000 (US$455,000) at an auction by Christie's.

Hard-working artist breathes life into poonah paper
Hard-working artist breathes life into poonah paper
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  6 giờ trước 

Dó (Poonah) paper has been widely used in Vietnam’s famous Dong Ho and Hang Trong folk paintings. Drawing on poonah paper requires a very difficult technique that very few Vietnamese painters can master.

Street festival promotes Hanoi’s diverse culture
Street festival promotes Hanoi’s diverse culture
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15 giờ trước 

A street cultural festival themed “Hanoi – Green Destination” took place at the pedestrian zone in the city downtown on June 27 evening, attracting thousands of local residents and visitors.

Vietnam opposes wrong location caption in American film
Vietnam opposes wrong location caption in American film
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15 giờ trước 

Authorities of the central city of Quang Nam have requested to suspend the broadcast of an American series aired on Netflix in which Hoi An was dubbed a Chinese landmark.

International Day of Yoga marked in Ninh Thuan, Thanh Hoa
International Day of Yoga marked in Ninh Thuan, Thanh Hoa
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15 giờ trước 

The Embassy of India and the southern province of Ninh Thuan held an event marking the sixth International Day of Yoga in Phan Rang-Thap Cham city on June 28, drawing nearly 1,000 participants from yoga clubs in the southern region.

Women's Club promote Vietnamese cultural heritages
Women's Club promote Vietnamese cultural heritages
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/06/2020 

The Women's Club has made its official debut in Hanoi with the aim of preserving and protecting the values of Vietnamese culture.

Ao Dai seeks national intangible heritage title
Ao Dai seeks national intangible heritage title
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/06/2020 

A national scientific workshop was held in Hanoi on June 26 to evaluate the historical aspects, customs, cultural values, and identity of Ao Dai, the traditional long dress of Vietnam, seeking recognition as national intangible heritage.

Vietnam vie for Women’s World Cup 2023 place
Vietnam vie for Women’s World Cup 2023 place
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/06/2020 

With Australia and New Zealand being named as the hosts of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, the Vietnamese women’s national football team have been granted a boost in their quest to compete in the global tournament.

Vietnam movie audiences lap up musicals
Vietnam movie audiences lap up musicals
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/06/2020 

Musicals and music documentaries have shown the potential to succeed at the box office in Vietnam.

Annual VnExpress Marathon Quy Nhon returns next month
Annual VnExpress Marathon Quy Nhon returns next month
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/06/2020 

More than 4,500 professional and amateur runners have signed up for this year’s VnExpress Marathon Quy Nhon in the coastal city of Quy Nhon in Binh Dinh Province on July 26, according to the organisers.

AFC website praises Ho Chi Minh City FC squad
AFC website praises Ho Chi Minh City FC squad
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/06/2020 

The official website of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has published an article titled “HCM City’s Tran Phi Son eyeing V.League and AFC Cup success” with the piece featuring an interview with the talented winger

Traditional festival goes on with detox rituals
Traditional festival goes on with detox rituals
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/06/2020 

People on Thursday celebrated the Doan Ngo Festival nationwide by eating fruits and fermented glutinous rice in the early morning, but few know all the traditional rituals of the festival.

Vietnam to play friendly with Kyrgyzstan on October 8
Vietnam to play friendly with Kyrgyzstan on October 8
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/06/2020 

The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) has announced that the national team will play a friendly match against Kyrgyzstan on October 8 in Vietnam.

Festival celebrating families to take place in Hanoi
Festival celebrating families to take place in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/06/2020 

Vietnam Family Day (June 28) will be marked at the Exhibition Centre for Culture and Arts on Hoa Lu Street in Hanoi from June 26-28 with a wide range of activities.

Jessi Combs: US racing driver given female speed record in 2019 fatal crash
Jessi Combs: US racing driver given female speed record in 2019 fatal crash
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/06/2020 

An American racing driver has been posthumously awarded the fastest land-speed record by a female, a feat she died trying to achieve.

Women’s World Cup 2023: Australia and New Zealand to host
Women’s World Cup 2023: Australia and New Zealand to host
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/06/2020 

Australia and New Zealand will host the 2023 Women's World Cup, governing body Fifa announces.

Liverpool win Premier League: Reds' 30-year wait for top-flight title ends
Liverpool win Premier League: Reds' 30-year wait for top-flight title ends
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/06/2020 

Liverpool's 30-year wait for a top-flight title is over after Manchester City lose 2-1 at Chelsea to confirm the Reds as Premier League champions.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 