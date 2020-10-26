BridgeFest Music Festival 2020 to be held in Hanoi

The 5th “Bridging the Gap” Music Festival will be organised in Hanoi on October 31.

The stage of BridgeFest 2019. Photo by the US Embassy.



According to the organisers, Oxfam and the US Embassy in Vietnam, BridgeFest 2020 is a colorful music festival for the youth, featuring popular artists across a wide spectrum of genres ranging from Pop, Ballad, Indie to Rock, with the participation of Kimmese, Ngot band, and Buc Tuong band, and others.

The show also features special guests who are inspirational figures to the public, along with more than 30 social organizations and enterprises most of which are led by young people. They constitute an accurate representation of joint efforts to solve social problems regarding the environment, education, healthcare, cultural identity, the disabled, children, women, the LGBTI community, etc.

While the message of "Bridging the gap" has resonated with Vietnamese youth and has become the essence of BridgeFest over the past years, BridgeFest 2020 is devoted to spurring real changes in communities under the slogan "Be the change", emphasizing the need for young people to get involved in national and global issues while encouraging them to participate in social discussions and community-focused initiatives.





Ms. Babeth Ngoc Han Lefur, Country Director of Oxfam in Vietnam said: “Young people are always an important actor of social changes. When you care and take action, we all will see great results that inspire other generations as well. Oxfam and our partners hope that BridgeFest will not only bring in an enjoyable music festival, but also introduce festival-goers to many individuals and organizations who are dedicated to creating meaningful social changes.”

Mrs. Pam DeVolder, Counselor of Public Affairs at the US Embassy in Hanoi also underscored the significance of young people in the efforts to bring about positive changes to the society. “Having interacted with Vietnamese over the past year, I constantly see how talented, driven, and ambitious they are.”

More than 30 social organizations participating in BridgeFest 2020 will showcase their activities in contributing to solve current social issues through their exhibition booths and demonstrations. The talk show "No one is left behind" at BridgeFest 2020 will connect the audience with the unsung heroes in the fight against COVID-19. The talk show will provide multiple perspectives on equality, public responsibility, the necessity of investing in universal public services such as healthcare and education in order to ensure that no one is left behind.





Organizers of BridgeFest 2020 also support the Hanoi Red Cross to mobilize support for flood-impacted communities in Central Vietnam.

Formerly known as SEA Pride 2016 – a music event promoting social diversity and equality, BridgeFest has been held for five consecutive years and has become a popular community event.

The event aims to celebrate diversity and equality, as well as inspire thousands of young adults to spread civic values and get involved in their communities to make significant contributions to the society at large.

This year BridgeFest will take place at Dong Kinh Nghia Thuc Square, Hoan Kiem Lake Pedestrian Street, Hanoi from 14:30 to 21:30 on Saturday, October 31. Dtinews