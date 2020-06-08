BTS, Big Hit donate US$1 mln to Black Lives Matter movement

K-pop superstars BTS and their label-management agency Big Hit Entertainment have donated US$1 million to the cause of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement in the US, according to a company representative on Sunday.

This composite image provided by Big Hit Entertainment on June 8, 2020, shows members of K-pop act BTS speaking at the YouTube's "Dear Class of 2020" virtual commencement event. The speeches were pre-recorded at the National Museum of Korea. YONHAP/VNA Photo

"It is true that a donation of $1 million was made in the name of BTS and Big Hit towards the Black Lives Matter cause," a representative at Big Hit told Yonhap News Agency.

American entertainment publication Variety first reported on Saturday (local time) that the K-pop septet and Big Hit made the donation.

BTS on Thursday expressed support for the Black Lives Matter, joining the globally spreading initiative to protest against racism and violence.

"We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together," the boy band wrote on its official Twitter account, with the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter.

BTS' message came as the BLM movement has been spreading across the US and the world, following the death of African American George Floyd from a police officer last month.

Global pop stars, like Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande and Beyonce, have paid tribute to Floyd and pledged solidarity with the African-American community on their social media as well. K-pop artists, such as Crush, Jay Park have also raised their voices via social media as part of their homage to African-American culture.

The septet on Monday (Korea time) will join ex-US President Barack Obama, former US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and Lady Gaga as speakers on YouTube's "Dear Class of 2020" live-stream event, an online commencement celebration for college graduates of 2020.

The event was rescheduled from Sunday because of the memorial event for Floyd on the same day.— YONHAP